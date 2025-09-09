Former Texas A&M Wide Receiver Inducted Into Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame
When you think of Aggie greats over the last two decades, a familiar name that comes to mind is former wide receiver Ryan Swope. Graduating from A&M in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in university studies, Swope had a distinguished career playing football from 2009 to 2012.
On Saturday afternoon, he was congratulated by 100,000 fans at Kyle Field who were attending the Utah State vs. A&M football game for being inducted into the A&M Athletic Hall of Fame.
This honorary award has been awarded to hundreds of Aggie athletes since the inaugural class of 1964 and acknowledges athletes whose accomplishments on the field have brought credit to A&M.
Looking back at Swope’s career
If you look back at the Aggie history books, it depicts the story of a kid who wore the number 25 on the back of his jersey and how much of a luxury Swope was to his quarterbacks that he played for. Getting to play under A&M greats like Ryan Tannehill and Johnny Manziel, it powered Swope’s career in being a two-time all-conference second team selection in 2011 and 2012, and sent A&M to four straight bowl appearances with wins in the 2011 Meineke Car Care Bowl and 2013 Cotton Bowl, including a share in the 2010 Big 12 South Championship.
Swope’s contributions during his time in Aggieland were so exceptional that he still holds the program’s career records for receiving yards (3,117), receptions (252), and 100-yard receiving games (14). Additionally, Swope caught 89 balls, which was the most caught by an Aggie in a single season, and he also generated the most yards (1,207) in a season at the time by any Aggie wide receiver.
To add to his success, Swope sits fourth on the all-time list with 24 touchdowns. He was also the fifth A&M football player to surpass the 200 receiving yards mark in a single game, catching 11 passes for 206 yards, as the Aggies defeated Baylor 55-28.
His football journey began at Westlake High School in Austin, where Swope earned All-State honors as a running back by both the AP and TSWA, as well as All-State honors as a kick returner by TSWA.
With the 174th pick overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals elected to choose Swope, becoming the first A&M wide receiver taken in the draft for nearly 10 years.