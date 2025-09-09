Which Texas A&M Alumni Stood Out in Week 1 of the NFL Season?
The day that every football fan has been waiting for since the beginning of February has finally arrived, the commencement of a new NFL season, a clean slate for all 32 teams as they work their way towards a Lombardi Trophy.
And with the haul of shocking moves this offseason, fans have had to get used to veteran moves to different teams across the league, such as Aaron Rodgers joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, Davante Adams to the Los Angeles Rams, and Cooper Kupp on the Seattle Seahawks.
Thankfully for the fans of the game, Week 1 did not disappoint, and neither did the most notable Texas A&M footballers in the league.
Myles Garrett Shines Amongst the Aggies in the NFL for Week 1
Rookies made their debuts, veterans added to their resumes, and the 12th Man was proudly represented with the haul of Texas A&M talent that took the field in Week 1.
Here are some key players from the opening weekend of the 2025 season.
Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns star and former first overall pick wasted no time getting his ninth NFL season underway, scoring five total tackles and sacking Joe Burrow twice in the Browns' close 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, with the sacks coming on back-to-back plays.
After Cashius Howell scored three consecutive sacks for the Aggies Saturday against Utah State, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to say that Garrett had a little motivation for his terrorizing of one of the league's best signal callers.
De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins
In a very slow day for the Miami offense, Achane was the silver lining in their 33-8 loss to Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts, scoring the team's lone touchdown from an 11-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, one of his three receptions on the day which combined for 20 yards in addition to his seven carries and 55 yards on the ground.
Nnamdi Madubuike, DT, Baltimore Ravens
In a contest that delivered "game of the year" level play, the Maroon and White defensive tackle totaled six tackles and sacked Josh Allen once in the Ravens' 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Down 15 points with just over four minutes left, Allen showed exactly why he is the reigning NFL MVP, driving the Bills to two straight scoring drives and eventually the game-winning 32-yard field goal from Matt Prater, a thrilling end to the first Sunday of the 2025 season.
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The 12th-year receiver got off to a good start, reeling in five receptions for 51 yards as the Buccaneers knocked off the Atlanta Falcons, 23-20 to start the season.
The Bucs' passing attack was paced by a rookie wideout from Ohio State, Emeka Egbuka, who caught four passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns.