Three Aggies Named to PFF's All- SEC Team

COLLEGE STATION - Pro Football Focus is known for pinpointing talent at the next level. Each week, they will release their team of the week, featuring players who excelled at their craft.

At the end of the season, PFF will release their All-Conference teams, focusing on the players who performed at a consistent level. On Monday, three Texas A & M players made the final cut in the All-SEC category.

A & M's Braden Mann, Justin Madubuike and Jalen Wydermyer were all named to PFF's All-SEC team. Mann was named to the first-team roster while Madubuike and Wydermyer were named to the second-team.

The reigning Ray Guy Award winner produced better numbers in 2019 than he did a season ago. Mann averaged at 47.75 yards per punt, leading the SEC in yards. His longest punt of the season was for 68 yards and made 28 punts over 50 yards. Mann pinned the ball inside the 20-yard line on 23 of his 53 punts with only four touchbacks.

The senior also played a role as a tackler on special teams in coverage. Mann six solo tackles, saving three touchdowns near the midfield marker. According to scouts, he is expected to an early special teams player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Mann was also named to PFF's All-American second team special teams.

Madubuike started in all 12 games for the Aggies and tallied 11.5 tackles for loss (sixth in the SEC) and 5.5 sacks. The junior defensive tackle was one of three returning starters for the A & M defense under the direction of Mike Elko.

Although a freshman, Wydermyer blossomed into a focal point of the Aggies' offense by midseason. The Dickinson native finished the 2019 campaign with 31 receptions on the year for 419 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

Wydermyer was expected to be a rotational player in Jimbo Fisher's offense, splitting reps with highly-recruited Baylor Cupp. Cupp would miss the season after suffering a leg injury during fall camp, thrusting the freshman into a starting role.

Wydermyer's six scores now have him second all-time in program history for touchdowns for a tight end.

Four A & M players received praise from PFF for their success during the season. Running back Isaiah Spiller, offensive lineman Carson Green, wide receiver Quartney Davis and defensive lineman Bobby Brown were named to the team's honorable mention roster.

To check out all of PFF's All-SEC players, click here.