College football is a physically demanding sport. Multiple months of hard contact against some of the best and strongest athletes around the country. That sentiment rings even more for the Texas A&M Aggies, who play in the SEC, one of the toughest conferences in the sport.

Last year, despite a mid-season injury to star running back Le'Veon Moss and an injury scare for safety Bryce Anderson, the Aggies were relatively unscathed. Still, they suffered some pre-season injuries that shook the roster during camp.

Now, though, they get Anderson back healthy. They'll also add depth to their offensive line with Isendre "Papa" Ahfua and talented freshman wide receiver Jerome Myles for the 2026 season.

Getting Healthy

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies had two major injuries during camp, Ahfua and Myles, both players suffering season-ending injuries at the same time, with both of them requiring surgery. Myles was a five-star recruit out of Draper, Utah, and was ranked as the number-one recruit in the state coming out of Corner Canyon High School. While being a natural talent at receiver, he has blazing-fast speed as well. Breaking the record in the state of Utah for the 100-meter dash in track (10.36), which was a 43-year-old mark.

Ahfua was in his second year with the Aggies for 2025 and was a top recruit coming out of high school, ranking 141 in the country according to 247sports. He had made just one appearance the year before during his freshman season, earning time during the game against New Mexico State. He was expected to be a contributor along the offensive line, and potentially play a big role in their success, but an unfortunate leg injury would keep him out for the season.

Anderson didn't suffer a pre-season injury, but was the scariest of the three injuries. Anderson collided with Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon and another Aggie, resulting in Anderson being carted off the field in a neck brace and hospitalized. Since then, he had been off and on the injury report, but would not play another game during the season.

For a team that played as grueling a schedule as the Aggies did, including earning a berth in the College Football Playoff, they went through their gauntlet relatively unscathed. Getting back Ahfua, Myles, and Anderson will be key for the depth of the Aggies in 2026, and should they avoid any more big injuries, they will enter the season with a loaded roster.