Texas A&M Aggies Edge Rusher Nic Scourton Visits Super Bowl Contender
As the NFL Draft is just weeks away, teams are using the time to host their top-30 prospects on visits to their facilities. It is the final chance for both sides to make a last impression before the three-day extravaganza begins on Thursday, April 24th.
Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Nic Scourton is among the prospects who are taking visits before the draft. As first reported by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Scourton spent Thursday night and Friday in Philadelphia, where he was pictured with Eagles' defensive end Brandon Graham.
The Bryan, Texas, native spent just one season in College Station after transferring from Purdue. In his lone season as an Aggie, Scourton led the team in sacks with five, while he totaled 37 tackles, 14 for a loss, and one forced fumble.
Prior to transferring to Texas A&M, Scourton led the Boilmakers and Big-10 as a whole in sacks in 2023 with 10. As a sophomore, Scourton recorded 50 tackles, 15 for a loss, and a forced fumble while playing in 11 games.
Scourton finished his college career with 109 tackles, 31 for a loss, 17 sacks, five passes defended, and three forced fumbles.
Despite having a productive career in college, the former Purdue transfer likely won't hear his name called until Day 2 of the draft. Which could very well make him the second Aggie to hear his name called, only behind the near consensus first-round projected pick, Shemar Stewart.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay.