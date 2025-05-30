Three Texas A&M Coaches Featured in College Football 26 Video Game
The summer is just around the corner. School is letting out, football camps (and the temperatures) are warming up, and another edition of EA Sports' College Football is set for release near the middle of July of this year.
Coming off of a 10-year hiatus, EA Sports enjoyed a successful relaunch with the release of College Football 25, which held some of the same game modes that are featured in the Madden video game series, such as the Ultimate Team mode, but the return of a legendary gaming line such as College Football was something that people probably circled on their calendars as soon as the news dropped.
With College Football 26's release now on the horizon, the first trailer released earlier in the week showed a new feature that is sure to change the game: the inclusion of real-life coaches in the game.
Before, there were basic generic models used for coaches, but now EA Sports is giving people the real deal on the sidelines, whether you use Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Fighting Irish or Ryan Day's national championship-winning Ohio State Buckeyes.
And if you choose to play with the Texas A&M Aggies, you will find three of their coaches on the sidelines of Kyle Field or wherever you choose to play, head coach Mike Elko, offensive coordinator Collin Klein, and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.
Other new features to the game include a more intense camera shake used to indicate the "stadium pulse," or the pressure an away team faces at the hands of a thunderous home crowd, especially like one seen on game day inside Kyle Field in College Station. The pulse meter is also reported to be more dramatic when implemented in rivalry games and the College Football Playoff.
Other atmospheric changes to the game include clock distortion, and your guess is as good as ours as to what that will entail.
The game is scheduled to be released to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 10, with a deluxe edition available for purchase in the exclusive "EA Sports MVP" bundle with Madden 26, much like last year, giving the player three days of early access to the game.