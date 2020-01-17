Top Players to Replace at Texas A&M for 2020

COLLEGE STATION - It's easy to look at Texas A & M and consider them contenders. With an easier schedule, a veteran roster and a solid recruiting class, the Aggies could be one of the top teams to watch for in the Southeastern Conference come September of 2020.

Several players will leave the program this offseason and head to grander pastures. Whether by graduation or early declaration, the Aggies will lose eight total starters, who hope to find a home in the NFL. The loss of veteran talent could derail A & M early and cost them a season filled with promise.

Replacing veteran production is always a tough task for any team to do. The Aggies will have to hope their losses can be corrected and a strong season awaits in their future. Should they struggle, the team could be in for a rude awakening. Here are the top players A & M will need to replace for a successful 2020 campaign.

John Glasser - USA Today Sports

5. WR Kendrick Rogers

Rogers could have been a pivotal piece to A & M's offensive success for 2020. Instead, the junior thought it was best to forgo a fifth season and declare early for the NFL Draft. After what could only be called a down year for the 6'4' wideout, Rogers will head to the Pros with 68 career catches for 768 total yards and seven touchdowns. Perhaps five-star Demond Demas could be the x-factor moving forward, taking over for Rogers' clutch factor for the impending season.

Dale Zinne - USA Today Sports

4. DT Justin Madubuike

While the Aggies have a promising defensive line, the loss of Madubuike is going to hurt early. Then again, this was the one player everyone expected to leave College Station early. After leading the team with 6.5 sacks and seven quarterback hurries, Madubuike declared for the draft and skipped out on the Texas Bowl. His production was matched by the work of Bobby Brown, Jayden Peevy and freshman DeMarvin Leal.

Expected to be a mid-day selection, Madubuike made the right call leaving. Still, the defensive line should be sound without his services. It might take time, but Madubuike's production could be replaced by a chain of players in the trenches.

John Glasser - USA Today Sports

3. RB Jashaun Corbin

Here's one that came out of left field. After suffering a season-ending hamstring injury, Corbin was expected to split carries with freshman Isaiah Spiller. Instead, he told Fisher he would entering the transfer portal despite limited runners in the backfield. Returning to Florida State, his original commitment, the Aggies are down a three-down back in the run game.

Depending on if they can land five-star Zach Evans, perhaps this hurts less. If they miss out, Spiller is the only true running back on the roster. Corbin's absence could be the most significant loss of all when looking back next season.

John Glasser - USA Today

2. WR Quartney Davis

Davis was a wildcard when he announced he would leave early from College Station. Already earning his degree in December, a surge at the Senior Bowl and Combine could make up for his limited production in 2019. A do-it-all receiver with explosive speed and rapid hands, Davis will be missed by Kellen Mond as the versatile weapon. Ainias Smith will have a chance to make an impact, but he could be moving positions. Without Davis, the Aggies could lose their most consistent offensive weapon.

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

1. P Braden Mann

You aren't voted the team's MVP if you're not crucial to the roster. When all is said and done, Mann likely is the greatest punter in A & M history. The former Ray Guy winner set the NCAA record for punt average (51.0 yards) during his junior season. He was the team's top special teams weapon during his senior season, making plays on punts and tackles in the open field.

A consistent piece to Jimbo Fisher's roster, Mann's production will be the hardest to replace. Hopefully, the leg from down under, Nik Constantinou, will be ready to take over. He better be — the Aggies are known for their special teams play.