Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing Up LSU on Texas A&M's 2026 Schedule

The Texas A&M Aggies will be heading into the 2026 season with lofty expectations after their successful 2025 regular season and especially after the challenging finish to the season. The Aggies ended the season with an 11-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff; however, they lost their final two games.

The Aggies will be in full swing of the season once week four rolls around, with three games already under the team's belt. And in that week four matchup, the Aggies will be leaving their home of Kyle Field to head out on the road to one of the toughest places to play in the SEC.

Texas A&M will head to Baton Rouge for a big-time clash against one of its top rivals in the LSU Tigers on Sept. 26. The battle between the Aggies and the Tigers comes at an interesting time for Texas A&M, which could add extra pressure to the Maroon and White.

LSU is Texas A&M's First Real Challenge

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Aggies start their 2026 season with three games that they should be the favorites in, all of which will be played at home. Texas A&M starts the year with a game against a Missouri State squad, which should be a tune-up game for the Aggies to ease into the season.

Week two and three come with a higher level of competition with the Arizona State Sun Devils in game two and the opening of conference play against the Kentucky Wildcats in game three. However, the Aggies should once again be considered the heavy favorite in those matchups.

However, that won't be the same when the Aggies take a trip to Tiger Stadium to take on the Tigers in week four of the season. Texas A&M will likely take an unblemished 3-0 record to Baton Rouge for its first tough battle of the year.

The Tigers will be reenergized with the hiring of Lane Kiffin as the program's newest head coach and with a newly reshaped roster that has the talent to compete in the SEC right away. LSU and Kiffin attacked the transfer portal, bringing some of the top players available in the portal to headline a Tiger squad headed into the season.

For the Aggies, the matchup comes at an interesting point of the schedule, with three straight games where they will hold the talent advantage and should be able to roll through easily; the same can't be said when they meet the Tigers.

However, the start of the season could be a double-edged sword. While the Aggies will get off to a quick start, not having a difficult game early in the season might have Texas A&M heading into Baton Rouge without facing much adversity.

While the Tigers the week before will get their chance to prepare for a tough battle when they head to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in a clash that should be filled with emotions both on and off the field.

The week four game will be between an Aggies team that likely will be rolling without much adversity, against a Tigers team that will have a big-time battle the week before.

Added pressure for the Aggies, a win against the Tigers likely puts them in the driver's seat in the SEC with favorable matchups the next three weeks until they head on the road to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama in week eight.

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