Texas A&M WR Mario Craver Focused on 4 Key Areas of Improvement

In Year 2 under head coach Mike Elko, Texas A&M exceeded preseason expectations, posting an 11-0 start for the first time since 1994. The Aggies captured lightning in a bottle, recording their best Southeastern Conference performance since 2020, finishing 7-1 with the program’s first-ever trip to the College Football Playoff.

Besides elite coaching, an electric atmosphere and the occasional stroke of luck, A&M owed the majority of its successful season to a pair of standout transfer wide receivers — KC Concepcion and Mario Craver.

Although Concepcion hit the road after his standalone year in College Station, as the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Craver returns to the program better than ever. With new coaches, new teammates and an updated offensive system, how will Craver make an impact in his second season with the Aggies?

Craver Adjusts to New Supporting Cast

Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7), Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1), and Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Despite starting his career in Starkville, Mississippi, as a member of Jeff Lebby’s 2024 roster, it wasn’t until Craver’s sophomore season that he made his mark on college football.

“Last season put a staple in my confidence,” Craver said in a spring availability on March 26. “It really showed me who I am and the value that I can bring to this program.”

Over the course of A&M’s 2025 CFP campaign, the Birmingham, Alabama, native served as a reliable target for quarterback Marcel Reed, securing 59 catches for 917 yards and four touchdowns.

With the 2026 season on the horizon, Craver will be subject to numerous offseason changes surrounding the Aggies’ roster and staff.

After former offensive coordinator Collin Klein accepted a head coaching position at Kansas State, A&M promoted from within, appointing wide receiving coach Holmon Wiggins to lead the Aggies’ air-raid attack.

“He’s a receiver mind, so he’s able to get the ball in our hands and get us in space,” Craver said. “He coached us last year, so he knows us more than anybody … I think as Offensive Coordinator, he’s done a great job.”

At the end of the day, Craver remains confident in the team around him. With returners such as Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey, as well as portal additions like Isaiah Horton, the Aggies appear to have everything they need to return to the CFP, come December.

“It’ll just give us the ability to spread everything out more,” Craver said. “We can have Isaiah out there at that X, as a one-on-one guy. Anytime anyone wants to bracket me on the inside, we’ve got Ashton on the outside, Terry on the outside and also Isaiah. It’s just a great combination, us four.”

Mario Craver's 4 Areas of Improvement

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver and Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Öhrström (17) celebrate a first down against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With valuable SEC experience, Craver will step into a leading role for A&M’s receiving corps in 2026, which is among his four key focuses of improvement.

“My biggest thing that I want to improve on is becoming a leader,” Craver said. “Becoming more detailed in my routes … bringing all the other guys with me … being able to stay healthy throughout the season.”

But in a brand-new era of NIL and accelerated roster turnover, Craver plans to stick to the basics — leading by example.

“I’m going out there and doing what is asked of me,” Craver said. “Getting my job done at the best of my ability … those young guys see the results that come out from what I do, so they’re going to do exactly what I do to get the same results.”

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