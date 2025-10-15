Texas A&M Football Heavily Represented in Midseason All-Texas CFB Team
The No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies have been nothing short of phenomenal in their first few conference games, their explosive offense and shutdown defense making the Maroon and White only one of two undefeated teams in the Southeastern Conference.
Mike Elko's second year at the helm has certainly been more memorable in a positive way than his first one, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend instead of falling to them in the season opener at Kyle Field to truly boost the Aggie talks in terms of the SEC and even national championships.
And with the immense amount of talent the team houses on both sides of the line of scrimmage, the dominance of the team comes as even less of a surprise, and a midseason commending of said talent is proudly displaying it for the college football world to see.
Nine Aggies Were Named To the All-Texas Team
Tuesday morning, the Dave Campbell's Texas Football published their Midseason All-Texas College Football Team was announced, highlighting the best of the best in college football all throughout the Lone Star State, and Texas A&M fans should be thoroughly pleased with the selections that the publication came up with.
The Aggies and Texas Tech Red Raiders lead the naming with eight players from each school on either the first or second teams on offense and defense.
Located in the first team offense were likely two easy selections for the team, with wide receiver Mario Craver and offensive tackle Trey Zuhn III filling their respective spots.
Craver currently leads the SEC in receiving yardage with 634, averaging 19.8 yards per reception, and already passing Noah Thomas' team-leading yardage from the 2024 season, which was 574.
Behind the brick wall that is Zuhn and the Texas A&M offensive line, Marcel Reed has received plenty of time to make his decisions in the pocket and the Aggie running game is firing on all cylinders, both of which are key reasons as to why the Farmers are truly one of the teams to beat as of now.
The defensive first-team saw two more likely easy selections for the magazine, with linebacker Taurean York and defensive end Cashius Howell, the SEC leader in sacks with eight, making the cut.
York is currently top 10 in the conference with 39 total tackles and also has a sack to his name on the 2025 campaign.
Howell gave one of the most impressive defensive feats in history earlier in the year against the Utah State Aggies when he got through the Utah State line for three consecutive sacks on a single drive.
On the second team offense sat another wide receiver-lineman duo for the Aggies, with KC Concepcion and Ar'maj Reed-Adams, with the defense featuring lineman Albert Regis and safety Marcus Ratcliffe.
And to cap it all off, who did the site name the Midseason Coach of the Year? None other than Mike Elko himself, who currently holds a 14-5 record in his tenure with the Ags, hoping to boost it to a full 75 percent when the Aggies take on the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday in Fayetteville.