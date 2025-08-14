Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Named to Polynesian Player of the Year Watchlist
As the hype train chugs ever closer to Week 1 of the 2025 college football season, it has made a few stops along the way to several preseason recognitions for Texas A&M football's offensive line.
The latest honor is for center Mark Nabou Jr., who has been named to the Polynesian College Player of the Year preseason watchlist.
This award is given each year to a player of Polynesian ancestry who exemplifies exceptional ability and character both on and off the field, something Nabou has been displaying since he arrived in College Station out of Lynnwood, Washington.
Bouncing Back From Injury
A veteran of the Aggie program, Nabou was tabbed as the starting center for the 2024 season when an injury in his very first drive of action sidelined him for the rest of the year. The injury only sharpened his resolve, as the coaching staff has praised him for his resiliency to get back on the horse and compete for the starting role at center.
One start would be all that came of Nabou's first year on campus, but it would then make his true rookie season a testament to his durability and trustworthiness to guard quarterback Marcel Reed. He started all 12 games as a redshirt freshman, eleven at left guard and one at center, where he conceded just two sacks on 379 passing attempts. Additionally, his efforts in 2023 helped the Aggies achieve 200+ rushing yards on three different occasions against Southeastern Conference competition.
Coach Mike Elko has remained confident in his choices for starting center this year, as Nabou's counterpart, Koli Faaiu, played admirably in his absence. However, back at full strength, Nabou will be eager to prove himself as the best option to hold down the center of the offensive line.
Finalists of this distinguished award will be unveiled on Dec. 9, and the winner announced on Dec. 16. The presentation of the award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on Jan. 17, 2026, after being recognized during the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 16, 2026.
With Nabou ready to roll for the start of the 2025 season, the A&M offensive line has continued to gather praise from multiple media outlets across the country. As all five starters across the board line up in the dirt ready to clear the way for the offense, Nabou will be right at the center, giving the advantage to the Maroon and White all game long.