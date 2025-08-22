Von Miller Reveals Two Texas A&M Wins That Still Stick With Him
Von Miller hasn't donned a Texas A&M Aggies uniform in nearly 15 years, but his time in College Station will always be special to him.
After all, how could it not be? Miller was dominant throughout his final two seasons with the Aggies, as he racked up 39 tackles for loss and 27.5 sacks in that time. He also earned numerous accolades during that time, including two first-team All-American selections (including a consensus selection in 2010) as well as the Butkus Award and Jack Lambert Trophy in 2010.
Miller still looks back on his Aggies career fondly, but two games stand out above the rest.
Von Miller Recalls Thrilling Upset Wins in 2010
During an appearance on Johnny Manziel's "Glory Daze" podcast, Miller revealed that the two Aggies victories that stand out to him most both came in 2010, the first being a 33-19 win over Oklahoma on Nov. 6 and the second a 9-6 win over Nebraska on Nov. 20. Both teams were in the BCS top 10 entering their games, but left College Station with gut-wrenching losses that knocked them out of national championship contention.
“Two wins that always stand out to me,” Miller said. “That Oklahoma win my senior year, 2010. And that Nebraska game. No offensive touchdowns were scored that game. The final score was 9-6. It went all the way down to the wire. I remember crying, and Cyrus (Gray) was crying, we were hugging. We sawed off the horns at the end, and I was ugly face. Everybody was so emotional after that game so that would have to be one of my favorite games for sure.”
Miller was dominant in those two games, recording a combined five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, but it was a total team effort by the Aggies' defense.
Oklahoma ran a whopping 104 plays on the night, but A&M held strong on three massive goal-line stands, two of which happened in the fourth quarter. The win, A&M's first over Oklahoma since 2002, helped the Aggies get ranked for the first time in over three years.
The Nebraska game, on the other hand, was a classic defensive slugfest, with neither team scoring a touchdown on the night. However, the Aggies took advantage of two key interceptions, the second of which led directly to Randy Bullock's game-winning field goal, to earn the upset victory.
These two goals were part of a six-game winning streak for the Aggies, which helped them finish ranked for the first time since 1999 despite losing to LSU in the Cotton Bowl. After a decade of darkness, these upsets helped invigorate the program in a big way.