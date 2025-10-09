What Happened Last Time Between Texas A&M and Florida?
As members of the SEC West from 2012-23, the Texas A&M Aggies haven't still haven't gotten too familiar with many teams from the SEC East. However, the Florida Gators are an exception.
The Aggies and Gators have met oddly frequently since the former joined the SEC, with Saturday's matchup at Kyle Field being their sixth meeting since 2012. Comparatively, the Aggies have faced some other former SEC East teams, namely Georgia and Kentucky, only once since joining the conference. Clearly, the schedule makers like this matchup quite a bit.
If last year's game is anything to go by, then the Aggies probably like this matchup as well.
Texas A&M Blew Out Florida in Marcel Reed's First Start
In Week 3 of last season, the Aggies traveled to Gainesville to take on the Gators in both teams' SEC opponent. Notably, Texas A&M was without starter Conner Weigman, so this game marked Marcel Reed's first collegiate start.
it's safe to say he passed the test, as the Aggies walloped the Gators 33-20 in a game that wasn't as close as the score would indicate.
Right from the get-go, Texas A&M looked like the better and more prepared team. The Aggies jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime, with Reed finding Theo Melin Ohrstrom for a 29-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, then punching it in himself from a yard out late in the second.
Florida finally got on the board in its opening drive of the second half, but it didn't take long for Texas A&M to respond with a 73-yard touchdown from Reed to Cyrus Allen. Finally, a 45-yard pick-six by Bryce Anderson late in the third quarter put the Aggies up 33-7 and all but sealed the win. The Gators scored two touchdowns after that to make the score look closer, but it hardly mattered in the grand scheme of things.
Reed excelled in his first start, completing 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns while adding 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Le'Veon Moss ran for 110 yards on 18 carries, while Allen had 81 yards and the aforementioned touchdown on three receptions.
For the Gators, Graham Mertz completed 12 of 15 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception. DJ Lagway completed six of 13 passes for 54 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in relief. Wide receivers Elijhah Badger and Chimere Duke both had nice days, the former catching five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown and the latter catching six for 91 yards and a score.
The Aggies are favored once again heading into Saturday's game, but against a Gators team riding high after an upset win over Texas, they can't afford to get overconfident.