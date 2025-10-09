Texas A&M Star Returning to Action After Terrifying Injury?
The Texas A&M Aggies are no strangers to the injury bug.
Each year, it feels like they are decimated by injuries that ultimately derail the season. Last year, it was quarterback Conner Weigman, running back Le’Veon Moss and defensive back Tyreek Chappell. The year before that, it was Max Johnson, Conner Weigman and Jaylen Henderson. So far in 2025, the Fightin’ Farmers have been able to fight off injuries pretty well.
Heading into Texas A&M’s matchup against the Florida Gators, the Aggies seem to be winning the injury war. After a terrifying injury against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, A&M is set to return star safety Bryce Anderson from the injury report.
Welcome Back, Bryce Anderson
The Aggies’ latest injury report was pretty bare. It featured just two names: safety Jarred Kerr and linebacker Scooby Williams. Kerr is listed as out, and Williams is questionable.
On the other hand, Florida almost needed more space on the list. Running backs Treyaun Webb and Duke Clark, defensive backs Aaron Gates and Dijon Johnson, edge LJ McCray and defensive lineman Caleb Banks are all listed as out. Wide receivers Aidan Mizell and Muizz Tounkara, running back Ja’Kobi Jackson, offensive linemen Devon Manuel and Roderick Kearney, tight end Tony Livingston and defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou have all been listed as questionable.
For the Aggies, Anderson is notably absent. Against Notre Dame, Anderson collided with Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon and another Aggie, resulting in Anderson being carted off the field in a neck brace and hospitalized.
"Bryce Anderson has a head injury,” Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said shortly after the game concluded. ”It's something he's going to have to recover from, but we're so blessed that it's nothing major. He's going to play football again for us this year. Thank you to everybody for the prayers and well wishes."
Anderson’s return will be massive for the Fightin’ Farmers. Anderson has been a mainstay on the Aggies’ defense since arriving in College Station. Over his four seasons with Texas A&M, Anderson has amassed 116 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defended and two forced fumbles.
Florida is coming off a massive victory against the Texas Longhorns, a game that could be the spark the Gators need to start a run and turn their season around. Coming into Kyle Field, especially at night, is a daunting task that the 12th Man will be ready to uphold.