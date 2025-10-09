Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida Gators: Keys to Victory
Before a daunting road quest begins, Texas A&M football will complete its three-game Southeastern Conference home stand with a matchup with the Florida Gators. It will be no easy victory for the Maroon and White, as Florida is coming off a perhaps season-changing win over then-No. 9 Texas.
The Aggies have won a shootout, weathered first-half storms and have made a name for themselves winning games in whatever way is necessary. However, they have yet to put together four quarters of complete football, which, once that happens, will make A&M even more in contention for the College Football Playoff.
At the moment, just 7.5-point favorites, the Maroon and White will need to capitalize on these keys in order to continue their historic season.
LIMIT PENALTIES
Fans and A&M coaches alike have grown quite tired of the penalty plague that has been brought upon the Aggies, namely on offense. While they are luckily enough to say they are 6-0 under Elko with 9+ penalties, such problems will surely cause pandemonium in the future if the Aggies cannot get it under wraps.
Games are won and lost by penalties, whether it be dooming a promising drive or giving the opposition after breath of life, and if A&M wants to go on a deep postseason run, it will need to play a cleaner game against the Gators.
FEED THE PLAYMAKERS
The Aggies have the gift of two WR1-caliber pass catchers in wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion and, to this point, defenses have yet to have an answer to both of them at the same time. Whether it be throwing the ball to them or scheming up a run, the way to achieve a comfortable lead is to give these receivers the rock in any way possible.
STICK TO DEFENSIVE IDENTITY
The Aggies have been unrelenting on defense since beginning their SEC slate, allowing just a single third-down conversion in 23 attempts between Auburn and Mississippi State. Plastering wide receivers while the pass rush gets through has been the identity of A&M, which is something it should stick with at all costs.
Additionally, the Maroon and White are luckily enough to have the SEC's sack leader lining up on their own defensive line in defensive end Cashius Howell, who is coming off his second three-sack game against Mississippi State. Howell, alongside a host of costars, have the right tools available to get quarterback DJ Lagway rattled quickly.