What Happened Last Time Between Texas A&M and LSU?
For years, the Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers met each other annually on rivalry weekend. Granted, that was mostly due to Texas A&M not having Texas to play on Thanksgiving weekend - and the SEC moving LSU's traditional end-of-season game against Arkansas to the middle of the season - but regardless of semantics, this has been a very fun rivalry.
The Aggies and Tigers had several memorable games in the final week of the season, most notably a seven-overtime thriller in College Station back in 2018. It's been a very even series as well, with the home team winning each of the last eight matchups.
Once Texas joined the SEC, though, it was inevitable that this matchup would return to the middle of the season, and it did just that last season. What wasn't inevitable, however, is that the stakes would be higher after the move.
Texas A&M Came Back for Season-Defining Win Over LSU
In their first mid-season matchup in over a decade, the Aggies and Tigers met on Oct. 26, 2024 as the final two unbeaten teams in SEC play. As such, this top-15 matchup was for the right to be the top dog (at least as far as the standings are concerned) in arguably the best conference in the country.
It was a game with absolutely massive stakes, and the Aggies were able to come out on top in a 38-23 thriller.
Early on, the Aggies found themselves in a very difficult position. They trailed 17-7 at halftime, and their offense struggled to do much of anything through the first 30+ minutes of game time.
Then, head coach Mike Elko made the decision to pull starting quarterback Conner Weigman and put Marcel Reed in, and it worked like an absolute dream. Reed immediately provided the spark the Aggies were looking for, leading them to four-straight touchdown drives to take a commanding lead.
Reed wasn't the only factor in the Aggies' comeback, though, as their defense took over with three second-half interceptions. Those interceptions led directly to 17 Aggies' points, so they were major turning points to say the least.
Reed only threw the ball twice, but he added 62 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Amari Daniels rushed for 91 yards on 14 carries, while Le'Veon Moss rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. The Aggies ran 49 times and averaged nearly five yards per attempt.
For the Tigers, Garrett Nussmeier completed 25 of 50 passes for 405 yards and two touchdowns, but those three interceptions were truly back-breaking. Aaron Anderson and the late Kyren Lacy both had over 100 yards, and the former scored a touchdown, but the Tigers had virtually no ground game to speak of with 24 yards on 23 carries.
It will be difficult for the Aggies to repeat last year's success - especially with Saturday's game being at Tiger Stadium, where they haven't won in over 30 years - but this game is definitely a template for Elko and co.