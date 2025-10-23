What the Stats Say Ahead of Texas A&M vs. LSU Tigers
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies have a chance to make history against the No. 20 LSU Tigers on Saturday.
The Aggies have not gone into Tiger Stadium and downed the Bayou Bengals since 1994, the last time the Aggies had a 7-0 start. In that 1994 season, the Fightin’ Farmers under head coach RC Slocum won 10 straight games before dropping the final two of the season. Despite LSU’s recent struggles, going into Death Valley and stealing one is always a tall task.
With the Aggies set to march into Tiger Stadium once again on Saturday night, here are what the stats reveal about both teams.
Texas A&M Offense Has Stolen Show
While defense had once been the strong suit of this Texas A&M team, the offense has stolen the show and become the most impressive facet of this squad. In 2025, the Aggies have averaged over 36 points per game, while rushing for over 196 yards and over 267 yards each game. The Maroon and White have had a very balanced scoring approach, logging 15 rushing touchdowns and 16 passing touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, Texas A&M has been off and on to start the year. Luckily for the unit, the offense has been hot enough to keep up with the ebbs and flows of the stopping squad. The Wrecking Crew and company has held opponents to an average of 23 points per game and has allowed 126 rushing yards and 200 passing yards per game.
The Aggies have been up and down in defending the run game, and usually their success in stopping the run has been key in how big their margin of victory has been.
On the LSU offensive side of the ball, the Tigers are led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, a talented passer with NFL traits. The Tigers have averaged over 25 points per game, with 112 rushing yards and a 257 passing yards each contest. The offense is 33 of 88 on third down conversions, a situation the Aggies’ defense excels in.
Defensively, LSU has allowed opponents to record an average of 311.6 yards each game, with nearly 190 yards through the air and 122 yards coming on the ground.
With Texas A&M’s offensive prowess and defensive inconsistency, expect this one to be a high-scoring affair for both teams. In true Louisiana voodoo style, however, all stats seem to go out the window under the lights at Death Valley.