What Happened Last Time Between Texas A&M and Mississippi State?
The Texas A&M Aggies and Mississippi State Bulldogs have grown quite familiar with each other over their decade-plus of being in the same conference, but Saturday night's matchup might just be the most interesting yet.
On one side, the Aggies are the No. 9 team in the country at 4-0 following two-straight impressive wins, first in a 41-40 shootout at Notre Dame and then in a 16-10 slugfest against Auburn. On the other, the Bulldogs are a significantly improved team at 4-1, and while they lost last week's SEC opener against Tennessee in a 41-34 overtime thriller, the difference between this year's team and last year's team cannot be overstated.
That's especially worth noting going into this game, as the Aggies must play far better against the Bulldogs than they did last year.
Texas A&M Defeated Mississippi State in Ugly Game
On Oct. 19, 2024, the Aggies marched into Starkville as 21.5-point favorites, but didn't come close to covering that spread in a less-than-impressive 34-24 victory.
Right away, the Bulldogs - who entered this game at 1-5 and ultimately finished the season 2-10 - showed they came to play with a 12-play, 92-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead. The Aggies then countered with two long touchdown drives of their own and eventually took a 21-10 late in the second quarter, but just couldn't seem to truly put the game away.
The game got particularly close for comfort early in the fourth quarter, when, after Conner Weigman's second interception of the day deep in Aggies territory, the Bulldogs scored to make it a one-score game with nearly a full quarter to go. The Aggies clamped down after that and ultimately put the game to bed, but again, too close for comfort.
Weigman, in what would ultimately be his second-to-last game as Texas A&M's starter, completed 15 of 25 passes for 217 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Le'Veon Moss scored two rushing touchdowns while Amari Daniels added one of his own.
Possibly the Aggies' biggest stars of the day were on defense, as linebackers Taurean York and Scooby Williams both had great games. York had 12 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack, while Williams had six total tackles, two tackles for loss and his first career interception.
Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren completed 22 of 41 passes for 242 yards, three touchdowns and the aforementioend interception in just his second collegiate start.
Against a much-improved Bulldogs team, the Aggies will have to be sharper in front of the Kyle Field crowd.