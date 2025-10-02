Two Texas A&M Key Defenders Listed 'Questionable' Ahead of Mississippi State
Texas A&M football enjoyed the rest of a bye week and the taste of a Southeastern Conference victory in the latter part of September, albeit without two of its top defenders taking care of playmakers past the line of scrimmage.
In an electric and perhaps season-defining victory over Notre Dame, the Aggies saw safety Bryce Anderson and linebacker Scooby Williams exit the game and not return to action, with Anderson's injury silencing Notre Dame Stadium in quiet fear.
However, almost three weeks removed from the gruesome head injury, Anderson and his companion have been listed as 'questionable' ahead of A&M's matchup with Mississippi State, meaning the pair have a 50% chance to take the field under the Kyle Field lights, according to Wednesday's SEC initial injury report.
Veteran Presence
On a defense defined by its aged experience in the SEC, Anderson and Williams are no exceptions. Combining for 9 years of play in one of the nation's toughest conferences, these players know what it means to compete amongst the best in the country.
Anderson has spent his entire college career with the Aggies, weathering a coaching change midway through his time in Aggieland, to become one of the strongest vocal leaders in head coach Mike Elko's unit. A native of Beaumont, Anderson was an instrumental part of the Aggies' upset win over Notre Dame before he went down to a scary injury.
As for Williams, three years at Florida have prepared the senior linebacker to shine bright deep in the heart of Texas. The former Gator had a rousing success in his first year with the Aggies in 2024, earning Defensive Newcomer honors at the team's annual banquet at the end of the season.
Now, starting alongside team captain linebacker Taurean York, Williams has put his SEC-built skill set to the test, picking off Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr for a crucial turnover that saved the Aggies from another Fighting Irish score in the first half.
However, it was on this interception that Williams was injured, and he has yet to return to the field since his heroics on the road. But now gearing up for their second SEC contest of the season, there are high hopes that both Anderson and Williams could be seen back on the field for the first time since propelling the Aggies to their first win over a non-conference AP Top-10 opponent since the 1970s.