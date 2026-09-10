What Happened Last Time Texas A&M Football Played Arizona State

Texas A&M follows up a dominant 50-0 win over Missouri State with the Aggies' first Power 4 matchup of the season this Saturday.

Arizona State is touching down in College Station for the very first time in Week 2, but it won't be the Sun Devils first tussle with TAMU in the Lone Star State.

Back in 2015, when Kevin Sumlin was in charge of the team and the Aggies were breaking in Kyle Allen as the starter, Texas A&M picked up a 38-17 victory over Arizona State. That was the first and only matchup between the two teams.

The game took place at Reliant Stadium (then named NRG Stadium) on September 5. It was the nightcap on Labor Day Saturday for the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff. That game is no longer played, as it became the Good Sam Texas Kickoff in 2021.

Fans will remember that game for a bold call by Sumlin that ultimately may have kickstarted the offense en route to a dominant win.

Kyler Murray Made Shocking Debut in 2015 ASU Win

Nov 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kyler Murray made his collegiate debut during the lone ASU matchup. It was unplanned. It happened to help get Allen motivated.

During the closing moments of the second quarter, Murray was inserted with the Aggies up 14-7, and Allen coming off two three-and-outs and a fumble. Murray fumbled on the drive but recovered it.

In the second half, Allen was intercepted by Sun Devils corner Kweishi Brown on the very first Aggies play. After another failed Allen-led drive, Murray came back in, only to throw an interception himself.

TAMU scored a field goal on the next drive after recovering a Sun Devils fumble at the ASU six-yard line. Murray got one more drive after that before being yanked for Allen for good, with Texas A&M up 17-14. Allen led the offense from there, scoring on a rushing touchdown and a 66-yard touchdown connection with receiver Christian Kirk.

Texas A&M Has No Quarterback Questions Heading Into Week 2

While Sumlin's Aggies had quarterback problems from the jump 11 years ago, Marcel Reed is solidly the starter right now.

It's hard to imagine backup quarterback Brady Hart's name being called on Saturday, short of a Reed injury.

Hart threw a touchdown pass on his first attempt of the season against the Bears in the second half last Saturday, but he was not the 5-star phenom Murray was.

There is no urgency to make a switch under and behind center against the Sun Devils, which has a transfer-heavy roster with plenty of turnover on the defensive side.

Reed is the guy, and Mike Elko, Holmon Wiggins, and Co. are riding their upperclassman in their first real test of the season.

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