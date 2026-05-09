What Happened Last Time Texas A&M Played Arizona State?

Week 2 of the 2026 college football season pits the Texas A&M Aggies against the Big 12's Arizona State Sun Devils, two teams that have recently taken part in the College Football Playoff since the inception of the current 12-team format.

The 2025 season didn't see the Sun Devils return to the championship hunt, but they still finished with an 8-5 record that resulted in an offensive shootout with the Duke Blue Devils in the Sun Bowl, while the Aggies rode an 11-game winning streak into the CFP, where they fell to the Miami Hurricanes.

Now the teams meet up on the gridiron for just the second time ever, and first time in over a decade.

What Happened Last Time?

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Christian Kirk (3) makes a reception and runs it for a touchdown during the fourth quarter as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Armand Perry (13) defends at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

To research the first game between the schools, you would have to go back to September 5, 2015, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, the season opener for both teams.

The Sun Devils, led by head coach Todd Graham, started out the campaign ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll, while Kevin Sumlin's Aggies held no rank to begin the season.

Texas A&M put points on the board first with a touchdown catch by running back Tra Carson as the first quarter was coming to a close, giving the Maroon and White a 7-0 lead after 15 minutes of play.

The second quarter saw a score from both schools, as A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk took a punt 79 yards back to the house in the early stages of the quarter, and Arizona State taking advantage of a fumble by the Aggies to get on the board with quarterback Mike Bercovici finding Kody Kohl from four yards out.

In the third quarter, Texas A&M kicker Taylor Bertolet booted a 19-yard field goal, only to be countered by Bercovici's 19-yard quarterback scramble that resulted in him finding the end zone, giving the Aggies a narrow 17-14 lead entering the fourth and final quarter.

From there, it was all Texas A&M.

Arizona State kicker Zane Gonzalez would nail a 23-yard kick to give the Devils some points in the quarter, but the Maroon Goons would score three touchdowns in the quarter to further their lead.

Quarterback Kyle Allen scrambled himself for 12 yards and go into the end zone for six, before finding Kirk for a 66-yard score with under four minutes left, and Carson put the cherry on top with a 10-yard rushing score to give the Aggies the 38-17 lead that they would eventually end the game with.

Allen went 15 for 26 with 198 yards and two touchdowns in his passing, and Christian Kirk caught six of those passes for 106 yards and the long touchdown.

Texas A&M and Arizona State meet in College Station in Week 2 of the 2026 season on September 12.

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