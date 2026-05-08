Why Terry Bussey is a Wild Card at the Wide Receiver Position for the Aggies

Staying loyal to the program, it's fair to say that Terry Bussey's absence from the transfer portal speaks volumes to his belief in Mike Elko's vision. The Aggies have built a winning culture, and obviously, that entices many players to stay and play for more than just themselves.

Bussey's production in 2025 at the WR3 position was simply mediocre. He finished the season with 18 receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown, meaning he isn't winning the Heisman anytime soon. Of course, he was not expected to do much more than he did, with KC Concepcion and Mario Craver on either side of the ball.

Though his season wasn't spectacular, he still has a very bright and promising future ahead of him. Entering his junior year, he has been given an opportunity to prove just how valuable he can be to the program, which leaves fans with only one question.

How Often Will We Hear His Name?

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs with the ball before being pushed out of bounds by Samford Bulldogs cornerback Gumbo Gaskins (27) in the first half of a game at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

It goes without saying, but Bussey will not have the same playing time as his new, and already familiar, teammates, Isaiah Horton and Mario Craver. However, because Bussey has played with Marcel Reed for some time, he is a reliable drop off for things like check downs, when he can't quite release the deep ball downfield. Bussy also has a solid "YAC" average, and can take those slants 20 yards upfield if the opponents let him go.

Although he still looks to be a productive receiver, it won't give him the notoriety that the other dominant part of his game just might.

In 2025, KC Concepcion was the leading return man for the Aggies, and even then, Bussy still recorded 62 yards in punt returns and 421 yards in kickoff returns. If he is utilized as the primary special teams guy in this upcoming season, he could have a monster year, with several special teams accolades honored to his name.

Terry Bussey has the trust of fans and coaches alike to be just as incredible a role player as he has been the last two years at Texas A&M, and though he may not be the go-to guy, he will be just as vital to the Aggies' success as "Mr. Reliable."

"I think he continues to get better every day. Again, we talked an awful lot about his journey from being a really talented athlete at a small school in Texas, where he did everything, to being a really fundamentally sound wide receiver in the SEC. I think it's good to see that showing up and becoming a reliable playmaker for us on Saturdays." - Mike Elko

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