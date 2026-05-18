What happened the last time Texas A&M Faced Arkansas?

The "Southwest Classic" is coming back to College Station in the 2026 season for the first time since the COVID-stricken 2020 season now that the rivalry between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks has returned to the teams' respective campuses.

The Razorbacks currently lead the all-time series, 42-37-3, but since joining the Southeastern Conference in 2012, Texas A&M has won every single game except for one, when the No. 16 Razorbacks got the best of the Aggies in 2021 with a 20-10 win.

From 2014 to 2019 and again from 2021 to 2024, the two teams squared off at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, before returning to Fayetteville last season, which sparked an offensive showdown between the two SEC schools.

The 2025 Southwest Classic

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

In the first rivalry matchup in "The Natural State" in over a decade, the undefeated No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks met at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for Week 8 of the 2025 season.

The first quarter featured scores from both Arkansas and Texas A&M, as Razorbacks kicker Scott Starzyk booted one through the uprights, and Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed found wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman for a 24-yard score to give the Aggies a 7-3 after the first 15 minutes of play.

Reed would open up the second quarter of play with a three-yard scamper for a touchdown and later find tight end Nate Boerkircher for another touchdown to give A&M a 21-6 lead with three-and-a-half minutes left in the half, but the Razorbacks roared back with a 27-yard run by quarterback Taylen Green and a seven-yard pass from Green to O'Mega Blake with two seconds remaining quickly cut the deficit from 15 to just a single point heading into halftime.

The Aggies would get the ball to open up the second half, and they only needed three plays that included a 46-yard run by Marcel Reed before Reed found KC Concepcion for a 17-yard score to put the Aggies up by eight.

Texas A&M kicker Randy Bond would sink a 29-yard field goal to increase the lead to 11 before Green kept it for another Arkansas touchdown to keep the Pigs in the game, but A&M running back Rueben Owens II would run a score in from 14 yards out to make it 38-27 A&M after three quarters.

The double-digit lead was quickly evaporated when the fourth quarter began, as a four-yard touchdown pass from Green to Jaden Platt and an ensuing two-point conversion to Rohan Jones brought the game back to the distance of a field goal in favor of the Aggies.

Owens would cash in again for A&M with a 12-yard rushing score midway through the fourth quarter, and by the time Green threw his third touchdown pass of the night to CJ Jones, there were only 10 seconds left on the clock and after the Aggies recovered the onside kick, all Reed had to do was kneel it out for A&M to stay undefeated on the 2025 season.

Reed finished with 280 yards and three passing touchdowns, along with 55 yards and an additional score on the ground. Owens led the team with 69 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Ashton Bethel-Roman paced the receiving game with four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Texas A&M and Arkansas meet at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 3.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.