Marcel Reed Among Unluckiest QBs in 2025, and How Texas A&M Fixed It

Few sports are as interconnected as football. Twenty-two players are on the field at the same time, and each one has a role to play. Every statistic tells a story that is dependent on multiple factors acting simultaneously.

Last season, Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed elevated his game as a redshirt sophomore and threw for over 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns. He completed 62.1% of his passes, a solid but unremarkable completion rate.

However, that number could have been much better with a bit more luck, and Texas A&M shored up its roster to avoid any repeated mistakes.

How Texas A&M Addressed Issues With Drops From 2025

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver catches the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Few teams had a worse case of the drops in 2025 than Texas A&M. Reed threw 377 passes in 13 games, and receivers dropped 26 of his passes, according to PFF. This ranked sixth among all quarterbacks in the country and tied for first in the SEC with Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar.

According to CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli, Reed was among the unluckiest quarterbacks in the country. The difference between his completion rate and his completion rate adjusted for drops was 4.57 percentage points. This was the 12th-largest disparity among all quarterbacks and second in the SEC behind Aguilar.

These drops haunted the Aggies all season and were at their worst late in the season. Reed had five passes dropped against South Carolina, a contributing factor to Texas A&M’s 30–3 halftime deficit. The team also dropped four passes in the first round of the College Football Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes.

This is one way wide receiver Isaiah Horton could make an immediate impact for the Aggies. In four seasons with Miami (FL) and Alabama, Horton has been targeted 148 times. He has been credited with just seven drops. That is a drop rate of 6.3%, according to PFF, which accounts for on-target throws.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion and offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Compared to last season’s leading receivers, this is a significant improvement. KC Concepcion led Texas A&M in drops with seven, a 10.3% drop rate. Ashton Bethel-Roman dropped six passes on just 45 total targets (20.0%), and Terry Bussey dropped five passes on 29 total targets (21.7%).

Mario Craver, meanwhile, excelled at bringing the ball in securely. He was targeted 85 times and had just four drops, a 6.3% drop rate. With Craver and Horton leading Texas A&M’s passing offense, Reed may have better fortune in 2026 than he did in 2025.

Drops can also be an unreliable stat. While some players do consistently struggle year to year, extenuating factors can again come into play. Statistically speaking, the Aggies could benefit from regression to the mean after an outlier season of drops.

Texas A&M had 27 total drops in 2026, 26 from Reed’s passes and one from Miles O’Neill. The previous season, the Aggies had 14 drops as a team.

Reed has a lot of room to improve his consistency as a passer, correcting his own inaccuracy and keeping his mechanics steady. While his pass-catchers contributed to his completion percentage, the Aggies will be at their best if progress comes from both sides of the field.

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