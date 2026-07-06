What Latest Win-Loss Projection Says About Texas A&M Football

Making preseason predictions does not always depict how a season will go.

There are scenarios in which the hottest takes are correct, and others in which they seem foolish.

In CBS Sports' latest prediction about head coach Mike Elko’s program, there was not a ton of respect shown for a team that made the playoffs last season and has a quarterback returning for another season of college football that plenty of other SEC programs cannot brag about.

A projection made was that the Maroon and White would finish 8-4 overall with a 5-4 conference record.

The losses that CBS Sports issued were ones against LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas. That seems a little harsh considering only two of those teams were in the College Football Playoffs last season. Texas A&M was. Here is why there should be more credit given to Elko & and Co.

Old and New Mixture

Oct 19, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Mario Craver (7) runs the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) on a play that would result in an apparent injury to Craver during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Coming off a season in which the Aggies made their first playoff appearance, there is plenty of motivation and confidence surrounding this up-and-coming team, which is developing with all the goods to do whatever it puts its mind to. Reinforcement is there. Experience is there. Talent is there. Coaching is there. Everything a team needs to formulate a successful year.

On the offensive side of the football, there are hardly any arguments to be made that A&M has a weakness. One that might be circled is the offensive line, only because only one player is returning, which raises questions about whether the next group is ready to replicate what was done last year. It is shaping up to be, but until the offensive line takes the field against another defense, no one truly knows.

As for every other position, there are plenty of bright spots that everyone has had high anticipation for. The wide receiver room looks as strong as it ever has with the duo of Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel Roman. Add to the mix the Alabama transfer, Isaiah Horton, who adds another special element to the room.

Then there is the running back room, which lost Le’Veon Moss but retained multiple speedsters with high motors and tremendous escapability. A&M has Rueben Owens Ⅱ coming along with Jamarion Morrow as the expected No. 1 and No. 2, working with a potential Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Marcel Reed. Dangerous on several levels. Expect plenty of scoring, but can the defense hold its end?

Elko has a defensive mind,, and if anyone looks at the success he has had in his short tenure in Aggieland, there are few doubts about what this unit is capable of with all the NFL prospects he has coached.

His secondary is going to have several options at its disposal, ready to make plays, as it features two solid cornerbacks in Dezz Ricks and TJ Searcy, who he believes can play in all the different packages thrown out there. Do not forget that Dalton Brooks, Marcus Ratcliffe and Bryce Anderson will boost the pass coverage and are hungry to create more turnovers than last season.

Up front, there are also plenty of pieces to the puzzle that are looking like they will set the tone at the line of scrimmage. There are defensive tackle DJ Hicks and Landyn Rink, along with defensive end T.J. Searcy and edge rusher Marco Jones. Another couple of names to watch are CJ Mims and Anto Saka, who bring a unique set of skills to this already strong core.

At the linebacker position, it's a group that features Noah Mikhail and Ray Coney, who will see time alongside Jordan Lockhardt and T.J. Smith, all of whom hope to carry on what Taurean York did.

With how the offense and defense are positioned going into Week 1, there is plenty of depth that deserves more credit. Yes, that schedule is hard, with only one of those schools CBS Sports listed as a loss being at Kyle Field, and only one was a team A&M beat. But this is a new year with a fresh start.

Time will tell.

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