Why Marcel Reed Could Finally Elevate Texas A&M to SEC Title

Last season, Texas A&M kept hopes alive for a trip to the SEC Championship until the very last game.

Despite starting the year 11–0, the Aggies’ Week 14 loss to Texas cost them a trip to Atlanta. They lost a tiebreaker to Alabama and have to wait another year for the program’s first appearance in an SEC title game.

For Texas A&M to win its first conference championship since 1998, it will need to rely on its star under center, Marcel Reed. While quarterbacks before him like Johnny Manziel and Kellen Mond fell short, Reed could be on the cusp of program history.

Could Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Win SEC Title in 2026?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed with the football during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this offseason, Reed shared that he has big goals for himself in 2026.

“[I] want to shoot for that Heisman again, SEC championship and the national championship.”

He also explained that, for him and his team to reach that level, he would need to play football with confidence.

“I think just a confident Marcel Reed; I think that's the word, a confident Marcel Reed,” he said. “I mean, there's really nothing I don't believe I can do, so just going into every single game, playing to the best of my ability and trying my best to be consistent and lead this team the right way is how I think you're going to see the best Marcel Reed.”

If confidence results in the best version of Reed, the Aggies will need to make sure they rally behind their star quarterback. Texas A&M was 10–0 in 2025 when Reed scored multiple touchdowns and 5–2 in 2024.

The final two games of last season showed how flat A&M’s offense could get when Reed’s impact was minimal. He scored 31 touchdowns in the first 11 games but had zero total touchdowns against Texas and Miami (FL). The Aggies were outscored 37–20.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed reacts against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It’s his rushing ability that truly elevates Texas A&M’s ceiling. While he can be conservative at times with his legs, he can break games open with his speed and elusiveness. Texas A&M is 9–1 when Reed rushes for a touchdown.

The Aggies’ wide receiver duo of Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton could help unlock Reed’s ability as a passer. Horton will be able to keep defenses honest on the outside and deep down the field, further utilizing Craver’s ability as a yards-after-the-catch threat.

Reed and Horton share a connection, both coming from Nashville, Tenn. That preexisting relationship led Horton to Aggieland, and it could immediately translate to the field. The Aggies also have a deep wide receiver room, with athletes like Ashton Bethel-Roman, Terry Bussey and Aaron Gregory ready to step up.

Head coach Mike Elko has transformed the Aggies into a real threat in the SEC, elevating the program to a College Football Playoff contender. If Reed can reach the next level — playing confidently, with consistency and decisiveness — Texas A&M could be a dominant team on both sides of the ball. That’s what it will take to win the SEC.

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