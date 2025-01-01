What More Do The Texas A&M Aggies Need From The Transfer Portal?
The offseason is now officially upon the Texas A&M Aggies.
Safe to say, Mike Elko's squad did not get the ending to 2024 that they were hoping for. A manhandling by South Carolina, a close loss to Auburn in four overtimes, and a disappointing four quarters against Texas quickly saw A&M's playoff hopes disappear in a hurry.
And now, to cap it all off, the Aggies were victims of a late-game comeback against the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl.
After being up 24-7 late in the third quarter, the Aggies' pass defense completely fell apart in the fourth quarter, allowing USC to fight back and seal the game with a touchdown pass with eight seconds left in the game to take the 35-31 win.
In between the Texas loss and the bowl game loss, Mike Elko and the A&M coaching staff had already been making moves in the transfer portal, securing wide receiver Micah Hudson from Texas Tech and also some speed in Mario Craver from Mississippi State, both of whom should come in handy now that Noah Thomas has surprisingly decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Aggies also got an upgrade in defensive backs, securing Julian Humphrey from the Georgia Bulldogs.
With these key additions, what else do the Aggies need to add to their offseason shopping list before August?
Tight End
With Tre Watson and Shane Calhoun both having played their senior seasons and Donovan Green entering the transfer portal, that really only leaves Theo Melin Ohrstrom as the primary tight end. Nebraska tight end Nate Boerkircher transferred to A&M but is in his final year of eligibility. Some more experienced tight ends with more than one year should stiffen up the depth chart at the y-spot for the Aggies.
Pass Defenders In The Secondary
Pass defense was by far the biggest struggle for the Aggies in 2024. There was bonafide proof of that in the bowl game against USC. Any time that it seemed the Aggies were about to get the ball back, the Trojans would break off a big pass play, and Aggie corners wouldn't even get their head around to track the ball. If Mike Elko can secure a few ball hawks in the secondary, then that problem could easily be checked off the wish list for 2025.
