Texas A&M Aggies WR Noah Thomas Enters Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies wide receiving corps continues to make headlines in the early stages of the offseason.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas A&M star receiver Noah Thomas is entering the transfer portal in what marks one of the more notable losses for the Aggies since the regular season ended. Thomas will end his time at A&M tied for eighth in career receiving touchdowns (15).
He is now the fifth receiver to depart from College Station this offseason. Cyrus Allen (Cincinnati), Jacob Bostick (San Diego State) and Micah Tease (Tulsa) have already found new homes. The Aggies have also said goodbye to Moose Muhammad III, who is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Thomas' departure is still a bit surprising despite the transfer portal additions of receivers Mario Craver (Mississippi State), Micah Hudson (Texas Tech) and KC Concepcion (N.C. State). He was likely set to be A&M's No. 1 receiver once again next season after building rapport with Marcel Reed in 2024.
Thomas finished this season with career-high marks in catches (39), receiving yards (574) and receiving touchdowns (eight), all of which led the team. In the 35-31 loss to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl, he had five catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns.
He ends his A&M career with 73 receptions for 984 yards and the aforementioned 15 touchdowns while adding four carries for 18 yards.
Whichever team land Thomas will secure one of the best receivers to enter the portal this offseason.
