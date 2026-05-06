What Texas A&M Does Better Than Missouri State And Why It Matters

The quote goes “anything you can do, I can do better.”

Heading into a date with Missouri State later this fall, Texas A&M, on paper, is looking like the better team, telling themselves that based on a bundle of departments, such as the offensive and defensive numbers, to go along with the depth all over the place.

The Aggies' head coach, Mike Elko, has done a phenomenal job of taking the program to the next level since joining in 2023. He took over a very attractive position and turned his school into one of the most premier programs in all of collegiate football.

Going into this season, he has assembled a dangerous team with every piece in place to win an SEC Championship for the first time and bring home a national title. When does that start? It falls against Missouri State, and A&M is definitely better. Why?

Moving the Ball and Getting Stops

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

One thing an offense needs is a mobile quarterback, and Marcel Reed is everything and more. He is now going into his third season with the Maroon and White with plenty of experience under his belt, with several weapons by his side to operate. He proved himself last season after building strong chemistry with his tight end and wide receiver group, especially KC Concepcion, Ashton Bethel-Roman, and Mario Craver.

Two of those men get another season to step on the field and showcase why they are the most explosive wide receiver room compared to any other room out there. It is Craver and ABR. Last season, Craver reeled in 59 passes for 917 yards while ABR registered 503 yards on 24 balls pulled in.

Now, they have extra help with Isaiah Horton, who came to Aggieland and was one of the hottest names in the transfer portal. He recorded 42 catches for 511 yards with eight touchdowns while working with a Heisman contender quarterback. Now, he gets to work with Reed, who should and will be in those conversations.

That alone is why Missouri State is no match for A&M with too many weapons, but there is more.

Reed has a running back room to rely on with guys such as Rueben Owens, Tiger Riden Jr., Jamarion Murrow, KJ Edwards, Carsyn Edwards, and Ramarian Tillman. All are reliable in the backfield and will lay it all down on the line for their team, with a newly constructed offensive line ready to replicate the success the Maroon Goons have had. A&M finished last season with 2,597 yards on the ground, while Missouri State only had 1,940 yards. Another area in which A&M is better.

On the flip side, the defense is stacked once again with plenty of returners who know the ins and outs of being on the field at Kyle Field. The corners should include Julio Humphrey and Dezz Ricks, while the cornerbacks include Marcus Ratcliffe and Dalton Brooks.

Up front, there is DJ Hicks, T.J. Searcy, alongside Marco Jones and Daymion Sanford, who return, and there is a strong core in the linebacker room that will fill the shoes that Taurean York and Scooby Williams once had.

This tight-knit group shares one thing in common: wanting to make tackles and accumulate sacks, and they all do. Last season, the defense recorded 43 sacks and was also among the top in the nation in third-down stops.

Missouri State’s defense? Not so good. They struggled to stop scoring plays, allowing over 29 points per game and giving up too many yards rushing.

The depth and numbers are evidence that A&M has the edge.

Why Does It Matter?

Both schools collide in the first week of the college football season, and both need to get off to good starts in the opener.

Both teams are also going to be studying each other, and the sample size is still a little hard to review, so looking at where each team was successful and not as successful is key in this matchup. Signs point to A&M applying pressure on both sides of the ball, while Missouri State not so much.

Texas A&M takes on Missouri State on Saturday, September 5.