What Texas A&M Does Better Than The Citadel & Why It Matters

Moving the football down the field and extending drives are major parts of being successful in a contest, and Texas A&M has done a terrific job of doing so week in and week out.

The Citadel has done the same, but there is a line drawn when it comes to these two offenses, and it is simple. There is a clear winner when it comes to who is likely to gain more yards and carry them to a victory. It’s A&M’s offense.

There’s no doubt the Aggies can stick to their identity by getting the ball in the hands of their playmakers, and that is exactly what head coach Mike Elko will want to order when his team faces this Bulldogs’ defense. With who is returning under the direction of newly promoted offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins and was picked up in the transfer portal, all signs point to another breakout season.

Getting Offensive Depth Involved & Gaining Yards

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Maroon and White, up and down the roster, have numerous weapons more than capable of contributing to offensive production. There are two wide receivers who are a part of the main returning pieces, followed by a massive addition to replace quarterback Marcel Reed’s favorite target.

There are also multiple speedsters in the running back room that will be given the opportunity to pound the football down the defense's throat. No one can forget the tight end and lineman rooms that have that polished new look and might arguably have been upgraded at the position. Of course, the quarterback room is also stacked, with Reed at its center.

Going through the work the veterans have done this past season, it is trending in the right direction to replicate the chemistry from a year ago. There were an average of 33.77 points per game, 444.5 yards per game, and 6.4 yards per play.

Plenty of work has been put in through the offseason and spring ball to increase those numbers as the composition of the playmakers looks as strong as its ever been in Year 3 of with Elko & Co. Wide receivers such as Mario Craver and Ashton-Bethel Roman will still be suiting up for A&M which opens up the passing game with Isaiah Horton in the picture, who was one of the biggest names in the transfer portal.

Based on last year’s production, with an average of 259 yards in the air and a combined total of over 1,100 yards between Craver and Bethel-Roman, it is shaping up to be one of the most dangerous rooms facing an under-the-radar Bulldogs secondary.

There’s also a new opportunity to win the No. 1 running back spot that is expected to go to Rueben Owens with help from studs like Jamarion Morrow and Tiger Riden Jr. Last season, all three saw time on the field, helping the ground game average 184.7 yards per game at 4.8 yards per attempt, which culminated in 2,597 yards at the end of the year.

Together, the A&M offense needs to ensure it can be on the same page because it is not a cupcake game to overlook, with a road trip the following week to Tuscaloosa, which might very possibly set the tone for the rest of the season in a fight for a playoff spot. The program might not be able to afford any hiccups. Get everyone on the right page and in sync, or it might be a long week.

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