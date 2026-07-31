Why Texas A&M’s Biggest Strength Could Also Become Its Biggest Risk

With a slight makeover for this Texas A&M football team going into the 2026-27 campaign, there are questions about what the strengths are for this roster and how that might also be the biggest risk.

This offseason, head coach Mike Elko had a big decision to make after his former offensive coordinator, Collin Klein, elected to walk away from Aggieland to become the head coach at his alma mater. That led to a big decision about how to fill that position.

After careful consideration, Elko concluded that it was best to hire in-house, and he promoted Holmon Wiggins to be the new offensive coordinator.

With this A&M offense appearing to be the biggest strength heading into this intriguing year, where plenty of returning faces are back, but lots of new ones enter, it raises the question of whether this offense can replicate but also tweak what it did last year with the style of football that fits quarterback Marcel Reed and Wiggins.

Due to there being a coaching change, that presents the big question of whether the hire will pay off, and this is why the offense is Elko & Co’s best strength and could become the biggest risk.

High Risk, High Reward

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies knew they had to hire someone to assist with play-calling duties because that was Klein's job, and it might now be in the hands of Wiggins this season, who has a lot of pressure to achieve the goals this team has set for this year.

Hiring in-house presents a lot of pros, but it is also a risk because there is no certainty that it is going to work out. Elko and the coaching staff believe in Wiggins, and so does the rest of the team, so that is all that matters.

With the familiarity Wiggins has with his offense and the constant hours he has put in to get his troops in sync, come Week 1 it might look unstoppable. Still, there is the other side of things where there are aspects that have to be altered to keep the chains moving and points on the scoreboard.

That is the unknown. This offense has plenty of returning pieces. There is a Heisman-potential candidate under center, one of the most dangerous wide receiver rooms in the country, and a stacked running back room that also has the veteran experience to impact a game quickly.

Reed will be working alongside Mario Craver, Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey. Don’t forget an offseason addition in Isaiah Horton, who will use his frame to his advantage. Also returning is Rueben Owens, working alongside Jamarion Morrow and Tiger Riden Jr. who have all suited up in the Maroon and White.

With all of that firepower, it highlights plenty of the success from last year’s offense, but it will also look different operating with a new playcaller. It takes time to memorize the playbook and build that chemistry up again while retaining the star athletes that were brought in for a reason, just like Wiggins was brought in for a reason.

All of the confidence is there with how Elko praised Wiggins earlier in the year, mentioning how he is elite at what he does.

“Did a pretty extensive offensive coordinator search, talked to five different candidates who were all running offenses at different places across the country, and really felt like the right person for the job was Holmon Wiggins,” Elko said. “He's the only person we offered the position to. What we have at home is a guy who is a really, really elite football coach. He has been around a lot of elite systems. Has learned from a lot of the best coordinators in the game and in the country.”

Having A&M’s offensive experience and depth is the strength of this team, but it can't get too comfortable thinking it will be easy.

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