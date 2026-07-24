Mike Elko Makes Bold Statement About Texas A&M WR Mario Craver's Potential

This year’s offense for Texas A&M will feature several different weapons in a new system under offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins.

One of those faces that is no stranger to this program is wide receiver Mario Craver, who already has one season under his belt with the Maroon and White and made his name known last year in some of the biggest games under the bright lights.

The leader of this Aggies’ program is head coach Mike Elko, who took his first question of the day at SEC Media Days about Craver's ceiling, and this was his comment.

“I think it's really high,” Elko said. “He's one of the more explosive, dynamic slot receivers I've been able to be around. I think he does a really, really good job of creating separation.”

Craver’s Past and Future

This is not going to be a year where Craver will be with another school, having to learn once again to adapt to lots of changes. He will have quarterback Marcel Reed returning as the guy under center with whom he was able to build a ton of chemistry this past season that helped elevate this program to the next level.

Reed and Craver connected on several occasions, with his breakout game coming in South Bend and catching the attention of many fans and coaches tuned in for a massive ranked game.

During that game against Notre Dame, Craver tallied a season-high of 207 yards in a single game with seven total receptions. What the 12th Man will never forget about the performance Craver had was his season-long reception that was recorded as an 86-yard catch and run to the house.

At the end of the season, the Birmingham, Alabama native logged 59 receptions for 917 yards with four touchdowns. Throughout the year, he showcased his elite speed and ability to track down the football despite his size, as he was listed at 5-foot-9. Elko touched more on that and his hope for him to be consistent once again.

“He plays bigger than his size,” Elko said. “I think he'll have a really, really big year for us if he can find a way to stay healthy and be consistent week in and week out as we go through the season.”

Craver appeared in 12 games and wasn't fully healthy after sustaining a lower-body injury against Missouri, but it didn’t stop him from staying on the field.

If he finds a way to avoid any injuries, he is set to have another notable season paired up with Reed alongside his teammates Ashton Bethel-Roman, Isaiah Horton and Terry Bussey.

With his proficiency in being elusive, racking up yards after the catch, and constantly making contested catches, the Aggies really look forward to having him this season because the offense needs his leadership presence.

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