What Texas A&M Needs For a Successful 2026 Season

The tides are shifting for Texas A&M as they lose and gain talent all offseason long, in hopes of having a fully structured team by September.

With what the majority of college football fans, and the 12th Man among them, would call a successful season, the Aggies went to their first-ever College Football Playoff game after a 10-1 regular season record.

All things considered, the metric for a successful season has shifted with the modernity of an expanded, 12-seed College Football Playoff picture. For many years, the playoff window was much smaller, and teams considered missing the playoffs a "success" if they won nine or more games.

Knowing that the standard has changed and doesn't rely so heavily on just "surviving" the SEC Gauntlet or your regular-season schedule means that Texas A&M will be forced to recreate its 2025 season to even have a conversation about success.

The Playoff Berth

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) applies pressure during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A playoff berth, in this newly reestablished 12-team playoff picture, would define Texas A&M's season as a success in only its second visit to the College Football Playoff. In other words, a record of 10-2 or better is necessary for the 12th Man, and of course, the team to not get regression fatigue. It is imperative that the Miami loss in 2025 does not strike down the momentum that Texas A&M had all season long.

Breaking it down further, the Aggies will need to remain close to perfect through their entire regular season, including the extremely daunting road schedule that lies ahead of them. This road schedule features the likes of LSU, Missouri, Alabama, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, which are all massive conference opponents.

Realistically, with such an intense rivalry on the line, Texas A&M needs to enter Kyle Field in November against Texas with one single loss, as a sort of damage control. That loss is up for grabs, and for our best guess, it will probably come from one of these three: Alabama, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

Still, if the Aggies can maintain the majority of the talent they have, and if everything clicks, they should make the playoffs in 2026 and have yet another "successful" season under head coach Mike Elko. Clearly, this will not be an easy task, and the Aggies are not favored in the odds, but if they are truly able to recreate the magic that the 12th Man saw just last year, it will be a massive accomplishment for this Texas A&M team.

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