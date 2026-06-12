Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing Up Missouri on Texas A&M's 2026 Schedule

Week 6 of the 2026 college football campaign brings the Texas A&M Aggies back to a familiar place, one they were at last November, that being Faurot Field in Columbia, MO to face the Missouri Tigers.

The Aggies have had Missouri's number the past couple of years, defeated them once in 2024 in front of the Kyle Field crowd, and again last year, riding a 24-point second half to down Mizzou 38-17 in front of their own crowd.

Even more impressive, those two wins came against Top 25-ranked Missouri teams, truly showing the edge that Mike Elko has had on Eliah Drinkwitz since coming to College Station.

Three in a Row on Deck for Texas A&M?

Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball against Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In a perfect world, Texas A&M would come into this matchup with an undefeated record, with their biggest threat up to this point essentially coming in the form of a road contest in Week 4 against the LSU Tigers, who have rebranded with Lane Kiffin now serving as the head coach.

Quite frankly, to call this a trap game would be a stretch for the Aggies.

The only aspect of the game that Missouri outdid A&M in was the rushing game, where Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts combined for 219 yards against an Aggie run defense that hadn't been that lax up to that point.

Both Hardy and Roberts are returning to the team for the 2026 season, but Hardy is going to be rehabbing a gunshot wound that he suffered last month and Missouri's expected starting quarterback has barely crossed 1,000 passing yards in the two collegiate seasons that he's taken part in, so it would be pretty easy to chalk up a third straight win for the Aggies in this little rivalry.

However, at the time of the matchup last year, Missouri boasted one of the top defenses in the SEC and was pitted against one of the best offenses in the conference.

With Texas A&M returning many key aspects that made that offense so explosive, this game could easily go in the books as a tune up for Mike Elko's team. For the Aggies, it could mark a last decent challenge before returning to College Station to play The Citadel and then hitting the road again to combat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Then again, anything can happen, especially in the SEC.

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