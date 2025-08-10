What to Expect From Texas A&M's Tight End Position?
Tight end play was one of the most underwhelming parts of Texas A&M’s offense last season. The group combined for just 34 receptions, 521 yards (15.3 yards per catch), and three touchdowns. That’s just not going to cut it for a Collin Klein offense that needs viable tight end play to be effective.
Things should look a little different this fall, though. The Aggies addressed their lack of tight end production by adding senior Nate Boerkircher (Nebraska), senior Amari Niblack (Texas), and junior Micah Riley (Auburn) through the transfer portal.
But the two names generating the most buzz as kickoff approaches are returning junior Theo Melin Ohrstrom and Texas transfer Amari Niblack.
What does Theo Melin Ohrstrom Bring to the Table?
Ohrstrom’s role is straightforward: block in the run game and provide a security blanket option for Marcel Reed in play-action calls.
The 6-foot-6, 257-pound Stockholm native looks tailor-made for Klein’s vision of a physical, run-first attack. With the Aggies set on running the ball between the tackles, Ohrstrom’s blocking will be essential in establishing that identity.
But his potential isn’t limited to blocking. In 13 appearances last season, Ohrstrom caught 10 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. If he can build on his receiving skills, he could become key to unlocking a new gear in A&M’s offense.
Is Amari Niblack the Red Zone Answer?
At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds Niblack towers over defenders and brings a nightmare physical mismatch for opposing defensive coordinators. Niblack has the traits to line up inline, in the slot, our out in the hatches, making him the perfect swiss-army knife for A&M’s offense.
Niblack spent his first season at Alabama under current A&M co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Holmon Wiggins. He enjoyed a solid freshman season, racking up 327 yards and four touchdowns for the Tide.
He transferred to Texas in 2024 but saw limited playing time after sitting behind NFL-bound Gunnar Helm. Now at College Station, Mike Elko thinks his program has gotten a hidden gem.
"I think what you see from him is a really tall, long, athletic kid,” Elko said. “He's continuing to get comfortable, continuing to develop in the things that we're doing, and I think he has a chance to be a weapon for us this year if he can keep it going."
With speed threats like KC Concepcion and Mario Craver stretching defenses, the question becomes: Who wins the jump-ball battles in the red zone? With Noah Thomas now in Athens, Niblack’s frame and skill set make him the perfect option to become Reed’s go-to target inside the 20.