What Wins And What Loses the Game For Texas A&M vs. Arizona State

Despite being an early-season, non-conference game, the Texas A&M Aggies' matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils has enough stakes to make it highly contentious for both teams.

For the Aggies, the game can swing either way with season-defining results as either a statement win that defines team culture early, or as an upset that reveals the Aggies' weaknesses and kicks the Sun Devils into conference play with a ranked win.

If Texas A&M wants to replicate the regular-season success of 2025 and go deeper in the college football playoffs than last year's first-round exit, the Aggies must set the tone early with a win against Arizona State.

Flawless Pass Rush Defense Wins The Game

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Texas A&M's scheme coming into the game is simple — execute with minimal mistakes. The Aggies are arguably a better-developed, more talented and more experienced team than the Sun Devils, which is why they are the favorites to win this game. As with all early-season tests, though, technical mistakes can give way to upsets, and that's what the Aggies will need to avoid.

Defensively, the goal will be to continually target Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley and shut him down. The Aggies' defensive line is highly talented and highly experienced, headlined by defensive ends Anto Saka and T.J. Searcy, as well as defensive tackle DJ Hicks. The line is more than capable of limiting Boley, especially with his reputation as a pocket quarterback who needs to develop in consistency as well as power.

Shutdown of Pass Play May Result In An Upset

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Keeping up with last season's streak of offensive efficiency will be crucial in this game, putting heavy pressure, especially on Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, to keep the passing and running games even in production.

The Aggies' running backs — Rueben Owens II, Jamarion Morrow, and KJ Edwards — have a natural advantage with highly talented depth to run over Arizona State's relatively weak defensive line. Reed's main challenge is to navigate pass coverage and make smart moves in order to lead the Aggies into the endzone.

Reed is already under the gun to showcase his development from the 2025 season. As a dual-threat, he naturally extends plays and has no problems navigating pressure on the scrimmage line. However, consistency with the passing game was lacking at the beginning of the season.

In what may be his last year before heading to the NFL Draft, Reed has developed into a much more complete pocket passer under offensive coordinator Collin Klein. Facing off against Arizona State's talented and threatening secondary will be an early opportunity to get back into rhythm and show his consistency as a passer.

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