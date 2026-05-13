What Arizona State Does Better Than Texas A&M And Why It Matters

The matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arizona State Sun Devils to close out non-conference play on Sept. 12 will be a well-matched game that will test both teams' mettle before they head into their conference seasons in the SEC and the Big 12, respectively.

The Aggies are favored to take the win, with the home field advantage and defensive strength that the Sun Devils may be lacking on the front line.

However, Arizona State has an offensive advantage over Texas A&M that may lead to the dismantling of the Aggies' defense and make way for an upset, as compared to the last time that the two met.

A Versatile Quarterback Room May Give The Sun Devils' An Advantage

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils' quarterback room will be headlined by Cutter Boley, who transferred from Kentucky during the 2026 transfer portal window. However, Boley isn't the only option that Arizona State can go for, and the versatility that the room provides for the offense may be the key to defeating Texas A&M.

Arizona State's quarterback room consists of Boley, former four-star Cameron Dyer who is returning from injury, four-star freshman Jake Fette and Mikey Keene. The room is entirely new, with head coach Kenny Dillingham building a complete overhaul of the former system.

Each member of the room has different strengths that can completely change the offensive tempo up with their respective plays on the field. Boley is volatile and talented, while making steady progress over the offseason to develop consistency as well as raw power.

Keene is recognized as a calculated decision-maker who can hold the offense steady, making him a valuable back up. Both Fette and Dyer are wild cards who bring blue-chip talent to the table and have the capability to make starts in 2026 as they compete for priority in the depth chart.

The Aggies are relying on dual-threat quarterback Marcel Reed, who is well-developed and experienced in his own right and has the capability of leading the Aggies' offense to greatness.

But for an Arizona State team that needs to get creative when finding a way to push through Texas A&M's defense, switching up the offensive rhythm with different, yet equally reliable quarterbacks could be the best solution, especially when supported by a capable coaching staff.

Reed, on the other hand, is the backbone of Texas A&M's offense, giving the Aggies much less versatility to get creative with should they struggle against the Sun Devils' defense. It's likely that, come September, Boley will be starting for Arizona State with other quarterbacks possibly thrown into the mix to shake the Aggies up and give the Sun Devils a fighting chance.

That offensive diversity is something the Aggies cannot utilize, meaning that their defense must be well-prepared to make stops when new strategies are thrown onto the field.T

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