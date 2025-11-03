Where Texas A&M Stands in SEC Standings After Bye Week
With four weeks left in the regular season, the conference standings are starting to take shape, as every game Texas A&M plays mattering more to lock up a spot in the SEC Championship Game.
While playing an extra week of football might not benefit the Aggies, it is an honor to have the opportunity to play during championship week and give the College Football Playoff committee a chance to see if the Aggies can earn an automatic bid.
Currently, Texas A&M and Alabama still control their own destiny to reach the championship game, but could easily lose a firm grasp if one team were to drop a game, which would take a hit to the resume.
November Madness
It’s not March, but when November hits, numerous football programs are sprinting down the stretch to do everything possible to stay in the conversation and compete for a championship.
For a handful of programs in the SEC, there is still a window of opportunity to make a run and state its case to the committee that it is suited for January football. Those schools include Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas.
Only two teams remain undefeated, and those schools are A&M and Alabama at 5-0. Right behind them are Georgia and Ole Miss, sitting at 5-1, along with Texas at 4-1. The Longhorns need help from other teams but could still earn a bid to the CFP if the perfect scenario arises.
A chunk of teams then have a smaller pathway due to their losses earlier in the season. Those teams include Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Missouri, who have an outside shot but might create drama if finishing the season with two losses.
The Sooners and Commodores are currently 3-2 in the SEC, while the Tigers are 2-2. The Volunteers are in the mix, but after sliding to 3-3, they are unlikely to make any significant progress.
LSU and Florida are having disappointing seasons at 2-3, with both dismissing their head coaches mid-season. Five teams then sit in the standings with only one win, including Mississippi State, Kentucky, Auburn and South Carolina. Without a conference win is Arkansas.
Opponents
Out of the remaining teams left on A&M’s schedule, two teams are on the slate of games that might determine where Elko’s team sits in the postseason.
Texas A&M has dates with Missouri, South Carolina, Samford and Texas. In every one of those games, the Aggies are the favorite, but anything can happen down the line, which makes winning the essence.
If the Aggies were to win out, the SEC Championship Game would be on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m. on ABC.