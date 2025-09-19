Which Games Should Texas A&M Fans Watch During Bye Week?
No game in college football comes easy.
What is easy is not playing when a program is getting to study other programs’ schemes because of a bye week scheduled.
That’s what Texas A&M is doing right now in Week 4 of the college football season. As it stands, A&M holds a 3-0 record and has numerous opportunities to build off the early-season victories. After a thriller in South Bend, Indiana, where the Maroon and White pulled off a road victory in the final moments of the fourth quarter, the anticipation of each game in the SEC matters when it comes to conference standings.
So, who are the Aggies keeping a close eye on Saturday when they relax after a rollercoaster game against the Fighting Irish?
No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma
A&M welcomes Auburn to College Station, Texas, in Week 5, where it could be a ranked versus ranked game. Whether or not that happens, time will tell. The Oklahoma Sooners are not on the 2025 schedule for A&M, which means that Auburn must win in terms of strength of schedule and strength of victory, as this could be significant late in the season.
Aggies’ fans will be invested in this matchup because they’ll want to know what their team is going against. What is also fascinating about this game is that the Tigers’ quarterback, Jackson Arnold, previously transferred out of Norman, Oklahoma, so there will be bad blood when Arnold comes back.
For Oklahoma, this matchup is another opportunity to get another massive win against a ranked opponent at home. Led by head coach Brent Venables, the offense has begun to make successful strides in becoming a playoff contender again. Junior QB John Mateer from Little Elm, Texas, has a tall task at hand after filling the shoes of Arnold, throwing only five touchdowns with three interceptions since being named the starter.
Regardless of the outcome, A&M will focus on how it can shut down Auburn on both sides of the ball.
South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri
Down the stretch, A&M hosts South Carolina and travels to Missouri, which makes this game very interesting.
The Gamecocks witnessed a devastating injury at home when their QB, LaNorris Sellers, suffered an injury against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Sellers, as it stands, is questionable with an apparent head injury. If Sellers is unable to start, backup QB Luke Doty is in line to play in his place.
Similarly, the Missouri Tigers have lost QB Sam Horn, who will be out for an extended period, as head coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced. His new quarterback, Beau Pribula, has proven to be ready to go when needed. In three games, Pribula has had an 83.9 QBR with 791 yards in the air for seven touchdowns and only one interception.
Despite what injuries look like, this game will be spectacular to watch for A&M fans because both programs have the potential to compete for an SEC title and will be a small preview of what to expect in Week 11 and Week 12.