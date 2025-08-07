Which Texas A&M Position Group is Most Exciting This Fall?
Over the past few weeks, I've sat down and thought of certain position groups on Texas A&M football I thought could have potential for a breakout season and be the driving force of the team this season, and I finally got my answer: Wide Receiver.
The talent and speed A&M has at that position is something special, and it's certainly something that they haven't had in a while.
Here are three wideouts I'm most excited about:
KC Concepcion
Texas A&M went into the portal, and landed them someone who is very gifted and after his freshman season, a few years back everyone believed that he was a top wide receiver in the country. Concepcion is not the biggest receiver but he knows how to use his body to his advantage, and makes his cuts and all routes clean while using his speed to outrun anyone. In my opinion, he has the chance to be one of the best wideouts in the SEC this season.
Mario Craver
Texas A&M went out again, and landed another top receiver in the portal this offseason. At 5-foot-9 and around 170 pounds, the Aggies added Mario Craver, who had a great freshman campaign last year at Missisippi State. In my opinion, he flew under the radar, and should've had much more hype for how he played on a very poor Mississippi State last season. I'm expecting a certain speed dynamic with him this year, something A&M hasn't had.
Ashton Bethel-Roman
Arguably the fastest receiver on this Texas A&M roster Bethel-Roman timed in this summer running 4.3. He has blazing speed and is someone who nationally is flying under the radar.
The former four-star wideout is a tall and lean receiver, who, like the two other players we've talked about, has "speed".... Texas A&M just has it this season, and Ashton will have a big season this year for A&M.
Overview
Texas A&M lost some talent at the position from last year's team, but in my opinion, they got a lot more of it headed into this season. It will open Texas A&M up for more opportunities throwing the ball, and getting the ground game going. When a opponent can't stop one concept of the game, it means you're so good at one side of the offense, that you can just open up the other concept of the offense. Expect a big season from this WR crew and expect some touchdowns.