Texas A&M RB Rueben Owens Embracing Crowded Backfield
The Texas A&M Aggies fielded one of the SEC's best rushing offenses last season, averaging an impressive 195.8 yards per game on the ground. With most of their top rushers returning - including running back Rueben Owens II, who missed most of the year due to injury - they should be dangerous once again.
The question is, though, how will they make sure everyone gets their touches? Between three running backs in Owens, Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels, plus a rushing quarterback in Marcel Reed, balancing carries for all of them will be very difficult. That's especially true if the Aggies want to have a more balanced offense this season, which seems pretty likelywith how they overhauled their wide receiver room this offseason.
However, one of those running backs isn't worried about the crowded backfield. Quite the opposite, in fact.
Rueben Owens Views Texas A&M's Crowded Backfield as a Benefit
When asked how the Aggies would keep everyone in the backfield happy, Owens didn't view it as a problem whatsoever.
“We all there for each other,” Owens told reporters. “There’s no hating, there’s no getting mad when someone else goes in. We just, we stay together. If one of us make a big play, somebody on the sideline, we all running down the sideline congratulating him. So there’s no hating, none of that.”
Owens was supposed to play a major role in the Aggies' offense, but as previously alluded to, he missed nearly the entire season due to injury. He only played in the regular season finale against Texas and the Las Vegas Bowl against USC, so he didn't have many chances to make an impact. He admitted that not being out there for his team weighed on him heavily.
“When I first got injured, I was in a mental drought for a little while,” Owens said. “But it’s football, things happen. Injuries happen in football, but you just — you can’t be down forever. You’ve got to get back up, get around the team. When you get around the team, it lifts you up a little bit.”
As a freshman in 2023, Owens was a bit of a jack of all trades with 743 all-purpose yards. As he makes his return in 2025, he'll look to bring some of that same energy back to the field with him.