Texas A&M Projected-Star DE Cashius Howell Previews New Role, 2025 Season
Fall Camp is in full swing for the Texas A&M Aggies.
After the departure of star defensive linemen Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart and Shemar Turner, there was a massive question mark on Texas A&M’s defensive front. Aside from the return of defensive tackle Albert Regis, it seemed like the other three positions were up in the air. After a glance at the stat sheet, one player’s production stood out, even against three early-round draft picks: defensive end Cashius Howell.
Following Wednesday’s practice, Howell spoke about his role and the state of A&M’s defense.
Cashius Howell’s Comments
Despite sitting behind three NFL players, Howell lit up the stat sheet in his first season at Texas A&M. On limited snaps, he recorded 40 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Similar to defensive coordinator Jay Bateman’s comments about the linebackers on Tuesday, Howell reiterated his commitment to getting better each day this offseason.
“There’s nothing that I feel like coming off of last year that I couldn’t have gotten better at,” Howell said. “So you know, really just every facet of my game. Little bit of run-stopping, little bit of pass rush, crafting ability, just all about trying to hone in on every different aspect of my game.”
Before transferring to Texas A&M, Howell was a standout at Bowling Green, where he recorded 56 tackles, 27 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks in three seasons. With the Falcons, Howell was a leader on the defensive line and had to adjust to his role with the Aggies.
“I had a larger role than I did last year,” Howell said. “As I got into the season, I had to understand my role. The adjustment was just to make all the reps count. You might not be getting as many reps as you usually get… make them all count and maximize your opportunity.”
To open the season, the Aggies were named the No. 21 team in the nation in the Coach’s Poll, just one spot lower than where they started last season. In coach Mike Elko’s second year at the helm, the Aggies have seen their offense make a leap skill-wise and hope their defense will do the same.
“I think we’ll be a lot better than we were last year,” Howell said. “I feel like now that we’re in the second year, we, as an overall team, we’re starting to get it more. More people are starting to buy in, so I just feel like the defense will be better.”
The Aggies are set to start their 2025 season against the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30.