Myles Garrett Sets Aggressive Goal After Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Aaron Rodgers
With Aaron Rodgers now officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, it is not just yinzer fans who are excited about the future Pro Football Hall of Famer joining the AFC North. Even Texas A&M Aggies legend and current Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett is excited about the prospect of facing Rodgers twice this coming season.
When speaking with the media on Tuesday at the Browns' mandatory minicamp, Garrett gave a quiet, comical, yet serious response to Rodgers joining Cleveland's division rivals.
“I think it’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard," Garrett said.
At 41 years old, this could very well be Rodgers' last season in the NFL before he calls it quits on his career. Which would make Garrett's potential sacking of Rodgers even more special. That also would be because, despite Garrett now preparing for his ninth season in the NFL, he has yet to sack Rodgers.
The Aggie legend has only matched up against Rodgers once in his career. That was back in 2021, when Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 24-22 win over the Browns on Christmas Day. Rodgers threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns while completing 24 of his 34 passes.
Garrett, meanwhile, was held without a sack by the Packers' offensive line. However, he did record one tackle and one quarterback hit.
The two will now face off twice this coming season as the Browns and Steelers battle for positioning inside what is set to be a tightly contested AFC North.
However, this matchup between Rodgers and Garrett almost didn't happen. Earlier this offseason, it seemed Garrett was destined to have played his last game with the Browns after publicly asking to be traded as he hoped to chase a Super Bowl.
Yet, that trade never came to fruition. Instead, the Browns and Garrett agreed on a long-term contract extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The Browns inked Garrett to a four-year, $204 million extension, which included $123.5 million in guaranteed money.
Which has - at least for now - staved off any talks of a breakup between the two sides happening anytime soon.