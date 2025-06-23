Myles Garrett's Cleveland Browns Loyalty Questioned Despite Contract Extension
Even after signing a historic extension to remain with the Cleveland Browns, Texas A&M Aggies legend Myles Garrett is still having his loyalty questioned
During the edition of The Hanford Dixon Show, Pat McGuire revealed his beliefs that even while Garrett signed his contract extension, the discontentment has not settled. Instead, seemingly, McGuire believes Garrett just did it for the money.
"Honestly, Myles took the new contract, but he wasn't happy about it," McGuire said. "You can see it in his body language. He doesn't really want to be in Birria right now."
Earlier this offseason, it seemed Garrett was destined to have played his last game with the Browns after publicly asking to be traded as he hoped to chase a Super Bowl.
Yet, that trade never came to fruition. Instead, the Browns and Garrett agreed on a long-term contract extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The Browns inked Garrett to a four-year, $204 million extension, which included $123.5 million in guaranteed money.
While the sudden turnaround from Garrett certainly could be confusing. Especially, after the statement put requesting the trade, specifically focused on wanting to chase a Lombardi Trophy. It seems safe to assume that the decision to stay with the Browns went beyond just money.
The Aggie legend would have had no shortage of suitors from teams around the league willing to acquire him. That includes many teams who are in much better shape to compete for a Super Bowl.
Yet, even with that possibility, the Browns made it publicly clear that they had no interest in trading away the face of their franchise. With that in mind, it seems likely that Garrett and the Browns came to an actual agreement that both found acceptable to move forward in their partnership together.
Since becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has put together a Pro Football Hall of Fame career. He enters his ninth season in the league with 352 tackles, 116 for a loss, 102.5 sacks, and 200 quarterback hits.