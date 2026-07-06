Which Texas A&M Assistant Coach Has the Most to Prove This Season?

As per usual in the offseason, the Texas A&M football program underwent quite a few changes, the biggest ones being Holmon Wiggins and Lyle Hemphill being named the offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively.

The change came after former offensive coordinator Collin Klein accepted a head coaching gig at his alma mater in Kansas State, and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman stayed in the SEC to cover the same duties for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Elsewhere on the staff, Kentucky tight ends coach Derek Shay and Rutgers defensive coach Zach Sparber, who has some positive chemistry with head coach Mike Elko, were also added to the staff.

With all except for Higgins' new hires to the program, the pressure to perform is high in such a big program as Texas A&M, but who is under the microscope the most in the 2026 season?

Why the Pressure Is On For One Texas A&M Coach in the 2026 Season

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

While Hemphill has a reputation to uphold manning the A&M defense, many would point the finger at Holmon Wiggins, given his veteran status in the Texas A&M system, as well as his prior experience with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

If Wiggins was under any pressure during the 2025 season as the receivers coach, he had nothing to worry about as both KC Concepcion and Mario Craver were elite specimens out wide, and now the 12th Man and the rest of the nation will look to see how Wiggins' prowess with one position translates to an entire scheme.

The offensive coordinator position is Wiggins' first of his career, though he did serve as assistant head coach of offense for his final three seasons that he was in Tuscaloosa.

Don't expect the seat to get too hot if A&M's offense sees a decline, but for a receivers coach who recently coached a receiver all the way to a Heisman Trophy (DeVonta Smith in 2020), Wiggins should have a firm grasp on overall offensive schemes, including play by the quarterback, running back, and offensive linemen, which places a little more pressure on him.

Football fans especially are going to expect top-notch coaching from someone who spent time under Nick Saban's tutelage, and based on the offensive production from the Maroon and White the last two seasons, A&M fans shouldn't have anything to worry about.

Which leaves little room for error for Wiggins in 2026.

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