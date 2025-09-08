Why All The Pressure Is On Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
With Texas A&M facing its first true road test of the season as it heads to Notre Dame for what should be an exciting matchup, Paul Finebaum has some concerns for the Fighting Irish, On3 reported this afternoon.
Notre Dame opened its season with a top-10 matchup versus Miami, in which the Fighting Irish lost on a late-game field goal, opening their season 0-1. They did not have a Week 2 matchup scheduled, so they remain 0-1 as they host the Aggies this upcoming weekend for their Week 3 matchup.
The two programs met up last season for the season opener in College Station, Texas, in which the Fighting Irish won the battle 23-13, and continued to dominate the entire season as they lost in the College Football Championship to Ohio State.
What's At Stake For Notre Dame?
As the Irish host the Aggies in South Bend, there is a lot on the line for them regarding the College Football Playoff. If they lose, they quickly start their season off 0-2, meaning they would have to be perfect to have a chance this season.
If the Aggies walk into South Bend and take care of business, Finebaum says that Notre Dame can kiss the college football playoffs goodbye.
“I think pressure is on, and that might tilt things a bit toward Texas A&M," Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show. "Still, it’s only Sunday, and there’s a long way to go before Saturday afternoon in South Bend. But make no mistake—this is a sneaky, sneaky great game.”
Looking at the final score from last season, 23-13, it seems as if the Fighting Irish had control the entire game, yet they had a second half surge as the game was tied 6-6 going into halftime. This season, Texas A&M has had two games to find its footing, while the Irish suffered a tough Week 1 loss, followed by an off week.
There are changes for both squads this season, as new quarterbacks are in charge of both teams. Notre Dame lost Riley Leonard, who was dominant for the Irish in the matchup last season, throwing for 158 yards.
Texas A&M also has a new face at quarterback in Marcel Reed, after Conner Weigman was beat out for his QB1 spot midway through the year last season. With two new guys controlling the offense, this game will be exciting and important for both teams, as it will be a huge win for whoever picks up the victory.