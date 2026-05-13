Why Did Former Texas A&M Running Back Le’Veon Moss Retire at 23?

Running back Le’Veon Moss spent four seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies, appearing in 32 games. The former four-star recruit from Baton Rouge, La., was an impactful player for the Aggies from the start, being named the team’s Top Offensive Newcomer as a freshman at the team's banquet.

The All-SEC running back entered the 2026 NFL draft after his senior season and went undrafted. On May 8, he officially signed as an undrafted free agent but retired just four days later, leaving behind a legacy in College Station, Texas, as someone who fought hard at every step.

Why Did Texas A&M’s Le’Veon Moss Retire After NFL Draft?

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss celebrates with wide receiver Mario Craver after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Moss was a talented runner who was constantly challenged by injury. He had a combination of size and speed, often needing more than one tackler to bring him down easily. He started his first game for Texas A&M as a sophomore in 2023 against New Mexico, and then a second one six weeks later against Tennessee.

He missed three games that season but ran for 107 yards in a win over Arkansas and 484 yards in nine games. This was the first time he showed potential to be a lead running back and a future All-SEC player, leading Texas A&M in yards per game with 53.8.

During his junior season in 2024, Moss elevated his play even further. He started all nine games he played in, and he led Texas A&M in rushing yards with 765, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. His season was cut short due to a torn MCL and ACL he suffered after a short reception. He earned All-SEC honors with 10 rushing scores, but he was in for a long recovery process.

Heading into his senior season, Moss was again the Aggies’ top back. However, he suffered another injury, this time to his ankle, after a win against Florida. He did not return until the first round of the College Football Playoff, re-aggravating his injury against Miami (FL) in the fourth quarter. He played seven games, rushing for 404 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, with six touchdowns.

Moss was recovering from this injury as the NFL Scouting Combine approached, and he did not participate in drills. Similarly, he was sidelined from testing during Texas A&M’s pro day. As he works through a riddled injury history, having never played more than nine games in a season, he takes his career into his own hands and steps onto his next path.

How Did Le’Veon Moss Compare to Other Texas A&M Stars?

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Moss finished his college career with 1,767 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt. During his time at Texas A&M, he was the leader of the running back room, starting in every game he played during his final two seasons.

Texas A&M has a strong history of producing talented running backs. Since 2000, Moss ranks 12th among Aggies in career rushing yardage. Since the Aggies joined the SEC, he ranks sixth. He is also tied with quarterback Kellen Mond for eighth in rushing scores since 2000 and fourth since 2012.

Moss is also one of just four Texas A&M running backs to be named to an All-SEC team, joining De’Von Achane, Isaiah Spiller and Trayveon Williams.

While his career numbers fall short of some of the most talented Texas A&M running backs of the century — like Achane, Spiller, Williams, Cyrus Gray and Chris Carson, among others — he had a very successful career at Texas A&M as a multi-year starter and all-conference athlete.

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