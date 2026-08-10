Texas A&M's WR Rotation Is Far From Settled

The early buzz of fall camp for Texas A&M has been junior wide receiver Terry Bussey thus far. The former five-star prospect hasn’t had the start to his career that many expected as he enters Year 3, but early momentum suggests he is putting things together.

Which, for the Aggies' offense, where new offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins reportedly has plans to spread things out more with four-receiver looks, can only mean good things. Texas A&M already knows what it has in returning star Mario Craver, and hopes to have his running mate in Isaiah Horton.

The transfer from Alabama doesn’t come to College Station with the overall production of a bona fide top target in the SEC. However, he did show in big games last season; he could be a go-to guy on the outside at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds.

Rotation Yet To Be Settled

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet, outside of Craver and Horton, there is still a lot of unknown at wideout. Ashton Bethel-Roman is the second-most productive returning target behind Craver with 503 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Bussey is still looking for a breakout season after not being more than a gadget piece in his first two seasons.

Both Bethel-Roman and Bussey are former high-rated recruits who now have years under their belt in College Station. Thus far, it’s been Roman that’s managed the most production, but for a Texas A&M offense that is looking to be more wide-open in the passing game, the Aggies will need someone to step up.

Those two upperclassmen have the advantage of experience, but the competition behind them isn’t any less fierce.

Redshirt freshman Jerome Myles is another former highly-ranked recruit. The No. 5-ranked receiver in the 2025 class missed all of last season due to an injury. Before his season-ending injury last year, Myles reportedly turned heads with his camp abilities.

Then there is the true freshman Aaron Gregory. He impressed in spring practice, starting alongside Craver at receiver in the Maroon and White game. Gregory’s performance in the spring was so impressive that even ESPN’s Greg McElroy as a standout player.

With an already impressive spring under his belt, Gregory could very well earn meaningful snaps early in his career.

However, with the Aggies just wrapping up their first week of camp and soon to begin their first full week, there is still much time to go before the season-opener on September 5th. Yet, if there’s any indication already, it’s that the wide receiver is one to watch heading into that matchup versus Missouri State.

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