The turnaround that the Texas A&M Aggies have seen under Mike Elko's tutelage at head coach has been eye-opening, to say the absolute least.

After years of decent seasons as "Texas 8-4" under both Kevin Sumlin and Jimbo Fisher, Elko has shown over the past two seasons that he couldn't care less about "Battered Aggie Syndrome" and is ready to turn the Maroon and White into a name synonymous with the national championship picture.

The coach has continued the A&M trend of elite recruitment and if things keep going the way they are, it could actually turn into a benefit for the school in the long-term instead of more of a temporary fix.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since returning to A&M before the 2024 season after a short stint as the Duke Blue Devils' head coach, Elko has been very adamant about the change of environment in College Station, and it's not just in his team; it's the entire school itself.

Elko's G.R.I.N.D. mentality that he has instilled into the players has carried over to the 12th Man, inspiring a shift to a team-first mentality and accountability, the same accountability that allowed them to upset Notre Dame in South Bend and also put together the school's largest football comeback ever against South Carolina.

The culture that Elko promotes has closely mirrored the traditions that A&M is known for, and develops leaders that will elevate the roster year in and year out, further promoting long-term success for the Aggies as time moves along.

Even the gameplay has seen a drastic change under Elko, a defensive mastermind stemming from his own playing days in Penn as a safety.

The A&M defense, already a historically stout unit, saw an upgrade in physicality, adaptability, and overall effectiveness as Elko took over, and the creativity that Elko himself has shown in third and fourth down situations has further allowed A&M to have the upper hand on the opposition.

This was very evident in the 2025 season, where the Aggies only allowed 38 conversions on third down on 166 attempts, for a success rate of 22.89 percent for opposing offenses.

It's changes like that that gave the Aggies a near-perfect regular season and allowed them to taste competition in the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Even though their departure was much earlier than anticipated, the foundation has clearly been laid out for improvement as each season goes by, and with Elko's track record of turning programs around, it should only make A&M fans look forward to the program's future for years to come.

At least as long as Mike Elko is calling the shots in Aggieland.

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