Is Texas A&M Finally Ready to Shed the "Sleeping Giant" Label?

For decades, college football analysts have slapped the "sleeping giant" label on Texas A&M, which is nothing more than saying "you're not ready" wrapped up with "but you could be great eventually." This phrase almost hurts fans like the 12th Man the most, because it means that the program had everything required to win a national title except the actual trophies.

Years and years have gone by where the Aggies look like a serious competitor, yet they are met with the "on paper" argument.

On paper, College Station possesses a top-tier recruiting footprint, a fiercely loyal 102,000-seat stadium, and an alumni base with deep pockets. Still, they brought in their first playoff berth just last year, which is the most notable thing Texas A&M has done since the 20th century.

The turning point finally arrived under head coach Mike Elko, who replaced former head coach Jimbo Fisher in 2024 after he was fired and his contract was paid out. Elko took over the college football world in one year with a stunning 11-2 campaign.

Heading into the fall season, Texas A&M has never looked closer to earning a new label entirely. The question, however, is whether the Aggies are actually who we think they are.

Preseason Hype or Legitimate Contender

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The main reason for this discussion is the shift in focus and leadership at Texas A&M. To get everybody in the organization on the same page, it begins with a commander-in-chief, and Elko has filled that role magnificently, in a way that everybody respects. He has moved the Aggies completely out of Fisher's "star-chasing" era, spending ridiculous money to get players with big NIL contracts.

Where Fisher thought he could throw money into the wind and rely solely on talent, Elko has reinstilled the traditional values of Texas A&M, noting that talent is no good with a fractured locker room. Without hard work, integrity, and respect, the Fightin' Farmers, as well as most other programs, do not stand a chance at a real championship opportunity.

Elko has transformed the program and recruited at an extremely high level, which means that it is time to discuss the level of talent on the roster, which, for Texas A&M, holds a very high ceiling. With so many dependable, returning athletes, as well as a few great portal additions, the Aggies once again have everything in place to compete for a title.

On paper, the Aggies are ready to shed the brand of "sleeping giant," but the only thing left to do is for them to write their own story in 2026.

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